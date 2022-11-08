Read full article on original website
KFVS12
MO Dept. of Health finalizes first draft of recreational pot rules
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- The state of Missouri is ready to outline rules for recreational pot after the passing of Amendment 3. Since Tuesday’s vote, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has put out the first draft of rules. It details the adult use of cannabis and some...
KFVS12
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said they’re...
KFVS12
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
KFVS12
More than 1.5 million Illinoisans have received bivalent COVID-19 boosters since September
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday that more than 1.5 million people in Illinois have received a dose of the bivalent COVID-19 booster shots since they were authorized in early September. IDPH officials said 160,00 doses were given over the past week. Illinois has also...
KFVS12
Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A statue of education pioneer Nettie Depp was unveiled at the State Capitol, on Tuesday. Award-winning Lexington artist Amanda Matthews created the nearly-seven-foot tall statue. The statue is situated outside the entrance to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.
KFVS12
Missouri droughts impact on commercial navigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recent rains have the Mississippi River rising. The river in Cape Girardeau topped 10 feet on Thursday, November 10, that marks the first time the river in Cape Girardeau has been above 10 feet since late September. Current predictions have the river in Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $2M in funding, credits approved for workforce training
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, November 10 that $1.88 million in funds and credits was approved for training more than 8,000 Kentucky-resident employees. It’s part of the Commonwealth’s workforce training initiative. According to a release from the governor’s office, with training funds and...
KFVS12
Winners of Minn. Dept. of Transportation’s snowplow naming contest
Minnesota (KFVS) - Eight snowplows in Minnesota will join the ranks of last year’s favorites with snow-themed names. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Name a Snowplow contest returned for a second year. According to MnDOT, they received 22,000 name ideas and 60,000 votes. The top 8 winners include:
