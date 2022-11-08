The 28 Guns Used the Most to Commit Crimes in The US

While homicides are the most extreme examples of gun violence, among all gun-related crimes, they are only the tip of the iceberg. According to the FBI, there were over 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 robberies carried out with a firearm nationwide in 2020. (Here is a look at America’s most dangerous states).

Every firearm is a lethal weapon and in the wrong hands can be used to unlawfully kill or coerce. However, certain types of guns are far more likely to be used by criminals than others.

Using gun tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the firearm calibers most commonly used for crime in 2020. Our list includes rifle, handgun, and shotgun calibers and gauges, which are standardized measurements for bullet and ammunition sizes.

Guns that are traced by the ATF are typically those found at crime scenes and either have been used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. Though it is important to note that not all firearms used in a crime are traced.

All told, the ATF traced neary 390,000 firearms nationwide in 2020. The vast majority of these firearms are chambered for rounds typically used by handguns, which are relatively easy to conceal. The handgun calibers on this list include .25, .35, and .380 - chambers commonly found in small, cheap firearms historically associated with criminality.

Other firearm types that rank highly on this list include those that are widely popular with law-abiding gun enthusiasts and sports men and women, such as 12 gauge shotguns, .223 rifles, and 9mm handguns. (Here is a look at the 50 most popular guns in the world) .

Click here to see the firearm calibers most commonly used for crime.

28. .30 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 483

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Target shooting, small and medium game hunting

27. 16 gauge

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 516

> Most common gun type: Shotgun

> Common legal usages: Home defense, hunting, target shooting

26. .50 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 575

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Hunting, target shooting

25. .243 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 617

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Varmint hunting, deer hunting

24. .270 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 780

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Hunting, target shooting

23. .300 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,016

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Military, law enforcement, big game hunting

22. .45 caliber/.410 Bore

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,278

> Most common gun type: Handgun/shotgun

> Common legal usages: Self defense

21. .30-30 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,300

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Hunting

20. .308 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,545

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Military, law enforcement, big game hunting

19. .410 bore

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,549

> Most common gun type: Shotgun

> Common legal usages: Hunting, target shooting, home defense

18. .30-06 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,587

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Military, big game hunting

17. 5.7mm

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,685

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Military, law enforcement, target shooting

16. 10mm

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,749

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Hunting, self defense

15. .44 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 1,890

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Law enforcement, hunting

14. 20 gauge

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 3,347

> Most common gun type: Shotgun

> Common legal usages: Home defense, hunting, target shooting

13. .32 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 4,524

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Self defense, target shooting

12. .223 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 4,792

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Military, hunting

11. .25 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 5,421

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Self defense, target shooting

10. 7.62mm

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 8,026

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Military, law enforcement, big game hunting

9. .357 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 8,425

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Hunting, self defense, target shooting

8. 5.56mm

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 9,032

> Most common gun type: Rifle

> Common legal usages: Military, hunting

7. .38 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 16,714

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Target shooting, self defense

6. 12 gauge

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 18,678

> Most common gun type: Shotgun

> Common legal usages: Law enforcement, home defense, hunting, target shooting

5. .45 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 27,109

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Law enforcement

4. .380 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 29,903

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Self defense

3. .22 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 35,026

> Most common gun type: Rifle, handgun

> Common legal usages: Target shooting, small game hunting

2. .40 caliber

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 45,814

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Law enforcement, self defense

1. 9mm

> Total guns traced by the ATF in 2020: 145,815

> Most common gun type: Handgun

> Common legal usages: Military, law enforcement, self defense, target shooting

