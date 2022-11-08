Read full article on original website
How much space is needed for Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
What is the Modern Warfare 2 level cap?
All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank. If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may have realized there’s a distinct wall that’s been hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
Best RAAL MG loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
One of Modern Warfare 2019’s favorite LMGs is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it’s an early favorite for top LMG in the arsenal. Say hello to the RAAL MG. RAAL stands for Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun. That’s a mouthful, and that’s exactly what you’ll be dealing to your enemies in MW2 multiplayer matches—a mouthful of high-caliber bullets.
Modern Warfare 2 beats out Gotham Knights and FIFA 23 for most downloaded game on PlayStation in October
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 5 for the month of October. The latest Call of Duty title has triumphed over popular games like Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, and NBA 2K23 for the most downloaded game on the console in October in the U.S. and Europe. PlayStation released a blog post today detailing the top 20 games downloaded in both regions based on different criteria. MW2 was the most downloaded game on the PS5 and the PS4 in the U.S. and was the second most downloaded game for the PS4 in Europe behind FIFA 23.
Overwatch League 2023 offseason trade tracker
After the final pieces of confetti fell from the Dallas Fuel’s first franchise championship win, and the most competitive Grand Finals in Overwatch League history, the annual offseason bloodbath began. Welcome to Overwatch League “rostermania,” 2023 edition. In the months after the Grand Finals, teams make difficult...
Which difficulty setting should you choose in God of War Ragnarök?
After four years, God of War Ragnarök is finally here. Similar to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, players have an array of difficulty settings to choose from that all provide contrasting gameplay experiences. As the first decision players are presented with when starting God of War Ragnarök, those unfamiliar with the franchise may find the decision difficult in itself.
Best MW2 weapon attachments to unlock before Warzone 2
Warzone 2 is nearly here. The clock is ticking for players to use Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to unlock weapons and attachments that they want to use in the battle royale, and the full list of possibilities is daunting. With MW2’s weapon platform system also being implemented...
TFT Set 8 item component Glove gets a long-awaited stat change
Riot Games has followed through on changing the item component Glove for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, putting more power back into critical strike chance. The item component Glove has been on the TFT balance hot seat for at least two sets now, with game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer hinting that it was due for a rework at the end of October. And it wasn’t a bluff since Glove will no longer have dodge heading into TFT Set Eight Monsters Attack!, according to a Twitter post from Mortdog.
Riot reverts major item changes only days before League’s preseason patch
Navori Quickblades has never been a popular item in League of Legends since it’s incredibly expensive and no marksmen ever have room for it in their build. While testing preseason changes, Riot Games started experimenting with Navori Quickblades, and now the devs are reverting all changes they made to the item.
Three partnered organizations have now parted ways with their Halo rosters—what’s next?
After Wednesday’s announcement that Complexity joins the HCS partnership program next year alongside Quadrant, uncertainty around the status of many of its currently partnered organizations has come back into focus. Today, both Fnatic and Spacestation Gaming announced it has parted ways with its Halo rosters, joining eUnited, which similarly...
Call of Duty players are disappointed by the content coming in season 01 of Modern Warfare 2
Many players aren’t exactly happy about the apparent lack of multiplayer content being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in season 01. Activision and Infinity Ward showcased all the content and updates coming to MW2 next week in a blog post on Nov. 9. Everything from new operators to battle pass content was detailed in the blog post, but a majority of the information was pointed toward Warzone 2 rather than MW2’s multiplayer.
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 battle pass guide
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is packed to the brim with customizable content. Like many games on the market right now, there are several ways to acquire new skins, attachments, banners, and player models. Modern Warfare 2 gives fans the option of acquiring items through purchase in the store,...
How to get the Schrödinger’s Gun Telesto emblem in Destiny 2
Telesto has been acting up more than usual as part of a campaign from Bungie, which seemingly came to an end on Nov. 10. After Telesto took over Bungie’s Twitter with a cryptic message and after behaving erratically for days, the company finally revealed what it had in store with the hostile takeover by gifting fans a Telesto-themed emblem.
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
‘League wouldn’t exist without Dota’: PewDiePie talks about his respect for Dota on Trash Taste podcast
PewDiePie was recently a guest on Joey Bizinger, Garnt Maneetapho, and Connor Colquhoun’s Trash Taste podcast in Japan, where the YouTuber talked about various topics, including his gaming habits in his younger days. Pewds and the trio were chatting about LAN cafes and his early days in gaming where...
Dota 2 fans are worried that betting on ranked matches is damaging the game’s competitive integrity
Betting is an unavoidable part of competitive sports and esports. If there are odds, fans will enjoy some gambling from time to time, but some websites have been going overboard in Dota 2, even affecting the quality of ranked matches. GG Bet allows fans to bet on high-ranked matches, which...
