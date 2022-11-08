Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 5 for the month of October. The latest Call of Duty title has triumphed over popular games like Gotham Knights, FIFA 23, and NBA 2K23 for the most downloaded game on the console in October in the U.S. and Europe. PlayStation released a blog post today detailing the top 20 games downloaded in both regions based on different criteria. MW2 was the most downloaded game on the PS5 and the PS4 in the U.S. and was the second most downloaded game for the PS4 in Europe behind FIFA 23.

