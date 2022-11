Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced today that he will not seek reelection. In a statement, Anthony Williams said it is time to pass the baton. Williams first joined the Abilene City Council as the Place Three City Councilman in 2001. Abilene elected him to the mayor’s role in 2016. As mayor, Williams has guided Abilene through tornadoes, drought, COVID-19, and a historic winter storm and tackled the usual duties of a mayor such as infrastructure and economic growth.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO