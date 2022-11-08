ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

readfrontier.org

Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
kosu.org

StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results

Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
Z94

Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?

If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
