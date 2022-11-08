Read full article on original website
Related
readfrontier.org
Stitt’s big win shows Oklahoma is as red as ever
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection victory solidifies the strong grasp the Republican Party has in Oklahoma where millions of dollars in spending from opposition groups didn’t make much of a dent. Outside groups spent more than $14 million against Stitt in his re-election bid, according to media tracking firms...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
kosu.org
StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results
Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
KOCO
Experts explain key factors leading to Gov. Kevin Stitt's big victory despite close poll numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The voters have spoken, and they want four more years of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who beat challenger Joy Hofmeister by nearly 14% in Tuesday's election. So, how did the Republican incumbent pull off such a big victory when so many polls showed a close race?. The...
Who Owns The Most Land In Oklahoma?
If you've driven anywhere in Oklahoma, it's hard not to notice the sheer amount of farm and ranch land lining every highway in this state. Even though the Sooner State is thought of mostly as a crop-producing farm state, we appear on a few top-5 lists for animal production. While...
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
The Hilarious Online Reactions To Oklahoma’s Election Results
Watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is one of the few "normal" holiday traditions my household usually enjoys this time of year. A classic and wholesome tale of good feelings. It's a yearly reminder of a simpler time, but I'd like to reference a specific moment in that short film. You...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
KOCO
Oklahoma tribal leaders react to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory
OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders from tribal nations and organizations in Oklahoma reacted Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt's reelection victory. The relationship between Stitt and the tribes has been rocky throughout his time in office, but tribal leaders said it is not too late to fix it. “When you take...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and tourists, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
Oklahoma state senator fighting to lock in Daylight Saving Time
An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to fight to lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Unfairly Punishes Mothers and Children, analysis says
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Oklahoma led the country in women’s imprisonment for nearly three decades. Even after recent reforms it still has the second-highest women’s imprisonment rate. In the assessment detailed in a new study, this is driven by Oklahoma’s highly punitive and overly broad child abuse and neglect statute.
News On 6
Watch: State Superintendent-Elect Ryan Walters Discusses Future Of Education In Oklahoma
State Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters joined Six In The Morning on Wednesday to discuss his victory and the future of education in Oklahoma. Walters faced Jena Nelson to replace State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, while Hofmeister ran for Oklahoma governor. For more election coverage, CLICK HERE. To see results from Tuesday's election,...
‘They’ve been counted’: State Election Board answers voter questions
After election night, voters are flagging questions about the voter verification process here in Oklahoma.
16 Incredible Places You Have Experience At Least Once In Oklahoma
For far too many people, "seeing" Oklahoma consists of highways through large expanses of farmland and the trendy districts of OKC... Bricktown, Paseo, The Shoppes, etc... But there is so much more that is completely unique to the Sooner State that no person should pass up the chance to see.
Comments / 0