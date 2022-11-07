Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
WKTV
Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
WKTV
Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans
WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday. According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
WKTV
Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to the Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
WKTV
Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center
UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
WKTV
LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial
HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
WKTV
Collapsed barn catches fire in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the site of a collapsed barn in Richfield Springs Thursday afternoon. The barn, located on Hugick Road, was already caved in before the fire started. Flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. and started to spread to the neighboring field. Multiple...
WKTV
Baldwinsville School Board votes to bring charges against superintendent, arrested for DWI
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville School Superintendent, Jason Thomson, is now facing disciplinary charges from the school after he was arrested for DWI back in October. In a 7-1 vote the school board decided to bring those charges against Thomson, who was caught crowd surfing on video at the school's...
WKTV
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
WKTV
Route 8 bridge ramps reopen on Utica-New Hartford line
The New York State Department of Transportation has reopened all ramps to and from the Route 8 bridge on the Utica-New Hartford line following a year-and-a-half-long project to replace the bridge. The $12 million interchange project started in the spring of 2021. The bridge was redesigned for vehicles of all...
WKTV
Man dies after falling off bicycle in Oneonta park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man died after falling off his bicycle in Oneonta’s Huntington Park Thursday morning, according to Oneonta police. The police and fire departments responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle on a sidewalk in the park just before 7 a.m. The...
WKTV
Joe Tahan's Furniture recognized by Rome Chamber of Commerce
ROME, N.Y. -- Joe Tahan's Furniture, on Henry Street in Rome, was recognized Thursday, as being the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce member of the week. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited Joe Tahan’s Furniture, to congratulate the business and give their their award. “We are truly honored...
WKTV
Car catches fire on Route 49 eastbound in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Traffic on Route 49 was backed up Wednesday afternoon after a car caught fire in the eastbound lane near Marcy. It happened around 4 p.m. and traffic was backed up for about half an hour. Firefighters from the Stittville Fire Department were able to put out...
WKTV
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers
UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
WKTV
2 charged after man beat with baseball bat in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A man and a woman from Utica were arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. On Nov. 1, at about 10 p.m. Utica police responded to reports of menacing and assault on the 1500 block of Neilson Street. Upon arrival, the...
WKTV
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Utica Mayor
UTICA, N.Y. -- The race to find Utica's next mayor began Thursday and so far only one announcement has been made. Robert Cardillo is seeking the republican and conservative nomination for Utica Mayor. He announced his intentions Thursday and will start collecting petitions in January. Cardillo is the founder and...
WKTV
1 dead following two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona Wednesday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 73-year-old Frederick Rissman, of Verona, was attempting...
WKTV
Sneak Peek inside the Nexus Center
It comes in at over $60 million, but the Nexus Center is nearly complete. The facility will house a coffee shop, a restaurant and lounge, a pro shop, 25 locker rooms, and of course 3 full sized hockey rinks. They’re all connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, and there’s now a paved parking lot along Whitesboro Street. Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority Chairman Carl Annese says one of the features that makes this facility attractive is location, location, location.
WKTV
5 local women-owned businesses receive $5,000 development grants
ROME, N.Y. -- Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties were each awarded $5,000 grants on Wednesday to support growth and development. A total of $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the grant program in conjunction with Baird Private Wealth Management and the Griffiss Institute.
WKTV
Local businesses offer Veterans Day deals to honor those who served
UTICA, N.Y. -- In honor of Veterans Day, some businesses in the Utica area are offering free meals or discounts for veterans and active-duty military members, on Friday. Below is a list of those local businesses participating:. Apple: 10% discount for veterans and active duty members as well as their...
Comments / 0