Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee...
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
Junction City implements new limit on number of pets
Junction City implemented a new limit on the number of pets a household is allowed to have.
WIBW
Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. officials are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Brandon Michael Helm, 29, of Lawrence as he is wanted on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The...
KVOE
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
K-State announces sellout for Dillons Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN – K-State Athletics officials announced Thursday that the Wildcats’ Senior Day contest on November 26 – the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas – is sold out as all available standing-room only tickets have been purchased. Thursday’s announcement gives K-State a sellout for all seven home...
K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class
MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
Highwind Brewing Company breathes new life into downtown Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A new brewery is set to open next year in Junction City, bringing with it new flavors and life to the downtown area. 27 News spoke with members of Highwind Brewing Company to get an inside look at Junction City’s newest and, soon to be, only local brewery. Owner Matt Hoover […]
Emporia gazette.com
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
kshb.com
Kansas State announces sellout for football game against Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are no tickets left for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, the Kansas State athletics department announced Thursday. Kansas State, which hosts rival Kansas for the annual intrastate football clash on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, said all tickets, including standing-room only tickets, have been sold.
Big second half sends K-State women to 1,000th program victory
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Kansas State trailed at halftime against Wisconsin, but scored 47 points in the second half including 31 in the final quarter to secure a 77-63 win over the Badgers and the 1,000th win in program history during the Brew City Battle at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers - American Family Field.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0