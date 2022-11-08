Read full article on original website
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market
The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income
This year has been a challenging one for investors. The S&P 500 is down more than 21%. It could decline even further if we head into a recession. However, challenges bring opportunities. One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks.
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
A rising-rates environment can be scary. After years of lasting euphoria in the markets, the time many investors had feared coming (and many hadn't even fathomed was possible in the first place) has already become the norm. Who would have thought that near-zero rates wouldn't be sustainable forever, right?. In...
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $247, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine,...
Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, IHF
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Align Technology, up about 8.4% and shares of Ralph Lauren, up about 7.5% on the day. And underperforming other...
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $430.27, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer...
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FOCS,PGY,EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%. Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $16,989,...
3 Solid Stocks Worth Buying On the Dip Right Now
When it comes to investing, you've probably heard the saying "Buy low, sell high." And in theory, it's an easy plan to follow. However, in practice, it's much harder. Buying a stock that has increased in value month after month can feel easy. But buying a stock that's fallen in value can feel risky -- even painful. Yet, that's often what you must do to "buy low and sell high."
Bpost (BPOSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bpost (BPOSY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNCE,AIRS,BDSX,DOCS
Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Friday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% in late trade and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 1.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was up 0.7%, reversing a morning slide. In company news,...
