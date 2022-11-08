Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' ROOKIE JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BOOTED FROM GAME FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
The first overall pick in the latest NHL entry draft has been handed his first game misconduct. Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens was given a five-minute major and was booted from Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Red Wings after a dangerous hit into the boards on Matt Luff in the third period. It was essentially a no-brainer for the officials. This was textbook boarding. Now we wait for word on whether Slafkovsky will get a call from the Department of Player Safety.
Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2
Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks
ESPN
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 10
* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS PRESIDENT OFFERS LITTLE SUPPORT FOR BRUCE BOUDREAU IN LATEST INTERVIEW
In his latest interview on Sportsnet650 with hosts Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah, Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford slammed the team's structure so far this year, calling for more accountability from the players. It's not the first time this year that Rutherford has called for more from his team. "We're...
The Red Wings are putting a buzz back into Hockeytown
The Wings have developed “a baseline of how we play” that’s allowed them to be competitive in almost every game. It owes to a new head coach and several new players.
WTOP
Thursday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Rob Refsnyder on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Declined the 2023 option on OF Tommy Pham. Selected the contract of 2B Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Bryan Garcia, SSs Jermaine Palacios and Luis...
