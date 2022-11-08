Election updates: Hochul wins full term as New York governor, several upstate House races remain uncalled

Read full article on original website
Surge in support secures ballot lines for Working Families, Conservative parties
The Conservative and Working Families parties received more than enough votes to secure their ballot lines in New York through 2024, with both seeing double-digit increases in support. The number of ballots cast for the Working Families Party more than doubled this Election Day compared to the last midterm and...
New York Democrats discuss future at SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico
New York Democrats continued to hold discussions about the future of the party Friday at the annual SOMOS conference in Puerto Rico. Now that the dust has settled from Tuesday’s election, city and state leaders have different conclusions and takeaways. While Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin,...
New York GOP Chair Langworthy touts ‘very good’ night despite losing governor’s race
Despite putting up the strongest showing in a gubernatorial race since George Pataki, the Grand Old Party fell short of the Executive Mansion yet again but the party’s chairman, Nick Langworthy, still touts the results in New York as very good. Langworthy highlights major congressional wins on Long Island...
Erie County Democrats excited about electing one of their own as governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Democratic Committee is entering uncharted territory. Chair Jeremy Zellner expects it can only be good Gov. Kathy Hochul was elected this week to four more years after finishing Andrew Cuomo's term. She's the first governor from Buffalo to get elected since Grover Cleveland. "No...
Advocates fear super PAC spending could undermine public financing of campaigns
Millions of dollars in political giving during the race for New York governor came from one man who hoped to sway the election. Now good-government advocates are worried this could undermine a key change about to take effect for how politicial campaigns are funded. Big money in New York politics...
New York could pave way for GOP takeover in the House
Reliably Democratic New York state could end up paving the way for a Republican takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives. The GOP flipped at least four congressional seats in the state on Election Day, inching the party closer to the net five seat gain they need nationally to secure control of the chamber.
4 post-election questions for New York politics
With Election Day now behind us, there are a host of outstanding issues facing New York's state government, its economy and its political leadership in Albany. While most of the races are settled across the state, the new political landscape is different than the one at the start of the year. Here are four burning questions facing New York.
Did Hochul and Zeldin fail to connect with independent voters?
Voters not aligned with either party had only two choices in the race for governor of New York. And an independent reform group on Thursday argued both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin failed to adequately win them over in the election. The group Unite NY pointed...
Assessing the Democratic performance on election night
If 2018 was the year of the blue wave, the 2022 midterms may just be the year of the Democratic Dam. Political convention said the party in charge has a tough midterm year filled with losses. However, despite some big losses like Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Democrats seem to have mostly held their own.
New York's race for governor was also a costly one
The campaign for governor this year was among the most costly, with millions of dollars in money injected into the race by outside entities seeking to sway the outcome. The bulk of the money, about $11 million, came from billionaire Ron Lauder, who contributed to indepenent expenditure committees meant to burnish the Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.
New York AG, DEC ask court to regulate, suspend Norlite plant amid suit
New York state Attorney General Letitia James' office and state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos filed a request in state Supreme Court on Friday asking the court mandate a Capital Region manufacturing and hazardous waste burning plant to monitor emission levels or stop operations amid an ongoing lawsuit.
Several New York counties experienced reporting issues on election night
Three separate New York counties had issues reporting election results Tuesday night, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes of various races even Wednesday morning. However, New York State Board of Elections spokesperson John Conklin said it wasn't that unusual. "Last night was a big election. Any even numbered year is a...
Hochul signs 8 laws to support veterans' care, rights
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed several bills into state laws Thursday in honor of Veterans Day to offer veterans and their families more support. The eight pieces of legislation signed include requiring the bed of a veteran residing in state veterans' home be reserved while receiving temporary care at another facility, no interest rate for certain loans and finance programs for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses; for the Division of Veterans' Services to create a searchable database of state veterans memorials, and others.
Seggos: $4.2B Environmental Bond Act will support New York's economy
New Yorkers largely agreed on at least one thing this Election Day and overwhelmingly voted to pass the Environmental Bond Act. The state will borrow $4.2 billion in bonds for clean-energy projects to upgrade water infrastructure, reduce the risk of floods and preserve parks, open space and more. Voters passed...
Peter Iwanowicz to depart EANY
Peter Iwanowicz, executive director of Environmental Advocates NY (EANY), has announced he will be stepping down from the organization at the end of the year. Iwanowicz’s nine-year tenure at EANY was a return to the organization where he served as air and energy program director in late 1990s. Under...
AARP urges more funding for nursing home oversight
Most of New York's nursing homes are not receiving a visit from a representative of the state's oversight program for the facilities, according to a study released Thursday by AARP New York. The study comes after nursing homes and long-term care facilities were battered by the pandemic and scrutiny was...
