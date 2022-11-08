ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hitthatline.com

Bad offenses make any defense look good in Hogs-LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mostly, Arkansas and LSU looked like two mules fighting over a turnip Saturday. In a game with more wild mood swings than a crazy ex, the Tigers put together the one sustained offensive drive that could score a touchdown and came away with a 13-10 win.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

LIVE BLOG: Razorbacks fall short against LSU in cold Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s game time at Razorback Stadium with Arkansas hosting seventh-ranked LSU on a bright and sunny day. It is cold, though. Really cold. We’lll have to wait to find out if KJ Jefferson is starting at quarterbck. The Hogs won the toss and deferred after starting with the ball a couple of times and that working out really well.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

Defense lifts Razorbacks to big win over Fordham on Friday night

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas forced 30 turnovers and had four player score in double figures as the 10th-ranked Razorbacks defeated Fordham 74-48 Friday night at Bud Walton Arena. The 30 turnovers were the most by a Razorback opponent in the fourth year of the Eric Musselman era and the most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy