New listings for the week ended Nov. 7 increased 3.2% year over year, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS® Weekly Activity Snapshot. Realtors across Houston entered 2,740 properties into the Multiple Listing Service in the past week, compared to 2,655 properties that were entered in the same time period in 2021. Closings and pending listings still consistently trail 2021 levels.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO