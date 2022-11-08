Read full article on original website
Related
elearningindustry.com
Training Video Production: Your Ultimate Guide
More and more companies choose to invest in training videos to onboard or teach their team members new skills. Videos are effective tools due to their higher engagement and flexibility. They also give you plenty of opportunities to incorporate branding and personalization. In this article, we discuss the reasons many businesses turn to instructional video production companies and how video production really works.
elearningindustry.com
Top Content Providers For Team-Building Training (2023)
Like it or not, team building is here to stay. Why? Because effective teams that communicate well are the ones that usually produce the most impressive results. Do you want to create high-performing teams? Then, implementing one of the best team-building training programs in your organization is critical. Especially now that many companies have gone hybrid and offer remote working flexibility, teams need to be united and fight for common goals no matter where they are. Such types of training will help your employees exhibit accountability and find purpose. Also, team-building training content can reinforce cohesiveness and boost collaboration among team members. In addition, you can leverage team-building topics to turn a dysfunctional group into a productive team. Or you can even make a good team better!
elearningindustry.com
How Can Unappealing eLearning Design Hinder The Effectiveness Of Your Online Courses?
ELearning Design Mistakes: Is Bad Design Affecting Your Online Courses?. A common misconception when designing an eLearning course is that content is everything. Although providing learners with useful and evidence-based information that adds value to their development is of utmost importance, you must also keep in mind that eLearning design is key. Does that mean that you can add a few colors and graphics to your course and call it a day? Of course not! Whether you are creating learning experiences for in-house employees, remote teams, or online course registrants, there are some design sins you must be aware of. In this article, we delve into those and offer a few tips to help you improve the effectiveness of your eLearning course.
elearningindustry.com
Effective Learning Videos Start With Purpose
It is widely acknowledged that videos can be powerful content pieces within your learning experiences. Yet, many designers avoid videos for a number of reasons, such as time to produce, cost, and uncertainty about the process. One area I see Instructional Designers frequently struggle with is deciding when and how to use a video in a learning experience.
elearningindustry.com
Recreating The Learning Experience At bioMérieux
How do you make something new out of what you already have? How do you recreate the User Experience without changing the LMS? How do you give a sense of organization to digital transformation? Johanna Henry, the Immersive Learning Project and LMS Manager at bioMérieux, and Landry Takeu, Manager Customer Success at Cornerstone, answered these questions with a brilliant demonstration at the Learning Technologies show in Paris last May. It's a tale of a total visual and functional restructuring of the tool in place, unifying the interface while meeting the specific demands of individuals and teams. And it's been so successful that some people believed the LMS had actually changed!
elearningindustry.com
Innovation Blueprint: When Innovation Becomes Difficult
Innovation is a novelty that creates value for customers and stakeholders. While more than 80% of executives surveyed by McKinsey in 2021 said that innovation was one of their three key priorities, only ten percent are content with their team innovation efforts. If innovation is ubiquitous, why is it so difficult to achieve and sustain? This series of Innovation Blueprint articles will explore key elements of cultivating an innovation ecosystem, including measuring and scaling innovation for your organization. This article offers three tactics to consider when the innovation journey becomes hard.
elearningindustry.com
8 Common Misconceptions About Online Course Pricing
Setting the right price for your online course is definitely not an easy task. With so many factors playing into it, from your target audience to the production costs, it can be hard to know where to start. But it's essential to get it right since the price is often one of the first things potential students look at when considering whether or not to enroll. A few common misconceptions about online course pricing can trip up even the most experienced eLearning entrepreneurs. Let's take a look at some of these myths and see how you can avoid them when pricing your courses.
elearningindustry.com
To Reflect Its Growing Platform, simpleshow Launches New Website
November 10, 2022 – The explainer video platform simpleshow has launched a new and improved website. The new design gives users a clear view of the tools and services simpleshow provides to create simple video explanations, all on one platform. The redesign offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and a modern appearance while allowing customers to explore solutions specific to their business needs.
Comments / 0