ELearning Design Mistakes: Is Bad Design Affecting Your Online Courses?. A common misconception when designing an eLearning course is that content is everything. Although providing learners with useful and evidence-based information that adds value to their development is of utmost importance, you must also keep in mind that eLearning design is key. Does that mean that you can add a few colors and graphics to your course and call it a day? Of course not! Whether you are creating learning experiences for in-house employees, remote teams, or online course registrants, there are some design sins you must be aware of. In this article, we delve into those and offer a few tips to help you improve the effectiveness of your eLearning course.

1 DAY AGO