ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Trash Strewn About Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

While driving to the office for work this morning, I saw something on Ambassador Caffery that made me angry.

I was expecting it because a coworker alerted me to the situation, but I had no idea it could be this bad.

Trash lined Ambassador Caffery between La Nouvelle and Verot School Road for about one-quarter of a mile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wif7Y_0j3driR200
staff photo

I stopped to take photos for this story and, as I did, I tried to find any identifying marks on the litter – a name or address or something that could give a hint as to where the trash originated.

But I was unsuccessful in finding anything that would give it away. I did find, near the area of the trash, a plastic bin (or “tote”) cover, which might indicate the trash was in a bin that fell off of a vehicle.

The litter appeared to consist mostly of paper – construction paper or art paper. There were booklets with stickers and bags of paper that looked to have designs on them.

Clearly, this field of garbage was filled with items that were to be used in an art class or something similar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV1Vr_0j3driR200
staff photo

Why am I angry about it? For a few reasons, with the main reason being this – someone doesn’t care about Acadiana.

Other reasons include, but are not limited to:

Whoever dropped this stuff either knew it happened when it happened or they found out when they reached their destination, and they didn’t go back to clean it up.

This trash, prior to being gathered, will probably get windblown and/or chopped up into smaller pieces by a mower.

I have to look at it for the next few weeks on my way up and down Ambassador Caffery.

I can hear the critics now, asking, “Well, dude, if you hate it so much, why don’t you pick it up?”

Here’s my answer: I’m tired of picking up after others who have no disregard for the beautiful area in which we live. I shouldn’t have to pick up after others, as this trash should not have been on the ground in the first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOvEv_0j3driR200
staff photo

There are laws against this type of thing and I wish that the responsible party is found and cited.

If someone did not secure their load, whether it was in the bed of a truck or on the roof of a car, they are responsible, even if it was an accident.

Come on, Acadiana – we are better than this.

Comments / 12

Paulb
4d ago

A lot of this is caused by trash trucks over filling and the wind blowing the trash out. Follow them and see.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Revitalizing the Northgate Mall in North Lafayette

Lafayette, La (KADN)- The Northgate Mall has been a staple of Lafayette's northside for many decades. Though it's been on the decline in the last few years with numerous businesses leaving, and even discussions about whether the mall should be torn down. "I remember being a kid walking into this...
LAFAYETTE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA

Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

LPSS to pursue buying half of old north Lafayette Wal-Mart building

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette. The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Louisiana hospital sells surgery center for $8.95M

Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center sold its ASC in the same city for $8.95 million, The Advocate reported Nov. 11. The Lake Surgery Center was sold to Perkins Plaza Development, represented by orthopedic surgeon Larry "Chip" Bankston, MD., the report said. Other officers for Perkins Plaza Development include the hospital's CFO, Lowell Stanton and former Lake executive Brad Jackson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy