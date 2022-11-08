Read full article on original website
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student
The fundraiser for Kylah Spring, victim of a racist attack by a white student, has exceeded its goal. The post GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student appeared first on NewsOne.
University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Resurfaces After Being BANNED From Campus Over Racist Rant
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was spotted keeping a low profile at her parents' home as news broke that she's been banned from returning to campus. RadarOnline.com has learned the 22-year-old broke cover while hopping into a vehicle on November 9 outside of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, property she lives in with her family in Fort Mitchell.
Black Woman Beat Up By White Couple Sues White Deputy For Discrimination and Mishandling Situation
A Black woman in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against a white officer after she claims she was discriminated against when the deputy responded to a fight between her and a white couple. According to the federal civil rights suit filed on Monday, Oct. 10, the fight happened outside a...
A fifth-grade Catholic school teacher was arrested after she admitted to having a 'kill list' that included students and staff, police say
Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, admitted to telling her 5th-grade student that they were at the bottom of a "kill list" she made, police said.
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
'Mentally shocked': Kankakee High School teacher fired after caught on video calling student N-word
An attorney for the student said the since-fired teacher threw a book at him in a previous encounter.
A mechanic who says he was fired after refusing to 'forgive and forget' a colleague's use of a racist slur is suing a Georgia county
Carlen Loyal said he refused to forgive a colleague who used an offensive term in a text message. He was fired two weeks later, according to a lawsuit.
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct
The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...
Mom, 37, shared bizarre posts about ‘demonic’ son, 5, & his ‘death attacks’ days before his body found in suitcase
A FUGITIVE mom posted a bizarre message on social media just days before her five-year-old son's body was found stuffed in a suitcase, it has been reported. Police have launched an urgent search for Dejaune Anderson, who is on-the-run after being accused of murder following her son's tragic death. The...
California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'
A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
Can You Rehab Racism? Sophia Rosing Blames Racist University Of Kentucky Assault On The Alcohol
The University of Kentucky student who called Black student Kylah Spring the N-word, will leave the school and enter rehab. The post Can You Rehab Racism? Sophia Rosing Blames Racist University Of Kentucky Assault On The Alcohol appeared first on NewsOne.
White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’
A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
Black Woman Dies In Restroom Stall of Maryland Restaurant That Continues Serving Diners After Her Death
A Maryland restaurant remained open to diners for over two hours last Wednesday while a Black woman’s body laid unconscious in its restroom, Fox 5 DC reported. Craig Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were wrapping up at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo when the unthinkable occurred to his “soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover” of 40 years, per the news outlet.
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
