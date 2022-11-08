A MN Grown staff person and her dad drove the Great River Road to Winona where they followed their own itinerary of things to do. MN Grown is a resource for consumers to buy local produce and their website includes a Fall Winona foodie itinerary. The father and daughter duo had a full day’s worth of food and fun. Stops included Bloedow Bakery for a taste of the award winning donuts, the Winona Farmer’s Market for some local produce and fresh flowers, the Winona Visitor Center for a photo shoot of Lake Winona and the Winona letters, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf to shop for antique treasures, the Watkins Museum and Store for a bottle of vanilla or other spices, the Willows Disc Golf Course for a round of golf, the Garvin Heights Vineyard for a wine tasting, and the Heirloom Seasonal Bistro for dinner prepared with local ingredients.

