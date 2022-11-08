ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain City, WI

winonaradio.com

Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing

(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
WINONA, MN
woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
ONALASKA, WI
winonahealth.org

Winona Health receives “A Salute to Excellence!” for outstanding care

Winona Health was recognized by UCare for improving the health of UCare members enrolled in Special Needs BasicCare (SNBC) plans. UCare is an independent, non-profit health plan providing health coverage and services across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. “As a caregiver at Winona Health, I know that we’re focused on providing...
WINONA, MN
visitwinona.com

Great River Road foodie itinerary includes stop in Winona

A MN Grown staff person and her dad drove the Great River Road to Winona where they followed their own itinerary of things to do. MN Grown is a resource for consumers to buy local produce and their website includes a Fall Winona foodie itinerary. The father and daughter duo had a full day’s worth of food and fun. Stops included Bloedow Bakery for a taste of the award winning donuts, the Winona Farmer’s Market for some local produce and fresh flowers, the Winona Visitor Center for a photo shoot of Lake Winona and the Winona letters, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf to shop for antique treasures, the Watkins Museum and Store for a bottle of vanilla or other spices, the Willows Disc Golf Course for a round of golf, the Garvin Heights Vineyard for a wine tasting, and the Heirloom Seasonal Bistro for dinner prepared with local ingredients.
WINONA, MN
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

First responders rescue kayaker from Mississippi River

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) — A man in Winona County fell out of his kayak and struggled to get back in. First responders rescued him from the cold water. The Winona County Sheriff says rescuers saved the man’s life. He thanked the driver who called 911 after seeing...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire

KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
KASSON, MN

