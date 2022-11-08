Read full article on original website
Enjoy Amazing Christmas Lights While On A Carriage Ride In Wisconsin
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and here is a wonderful event to add to the magic - a carriage ride to view the Rotary Lights in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, which is only about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. Enjoy 3 Million Christmas Lights at the Rotary Lights...
winonaradio.com
Winona District Shoreline Repairs Close Local Landing
(KWNO)-The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Winona District, is closing the Mertes’ Slough Landing on Hwy 54/43 near the city of Winona as repairs to the shoreline are made beginning Monday, November 14th. Walk-in access will not be allowed during the closure. The landing is expected...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds state park
A couple had good fortune when they unearthed a diamond at an Arkansas state park.
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
winonahealth.org
Winona Health receives “A Salute to Excellence!” for outstanding care
Winona Health was recognized by UCare for improving the health of UCare members enrolled in Special Needs BasicCare (SNBC) plans. UCare is an independent, non-profit health plan providing health coverage and services across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. “As a caregiver at Winona Health, I know that we’re focused on providing...
La Crosse voters handily reject school district referendum
Over 69% voted no, dealing a blow to the school board's plan to build a new consolidated high school on the site of the former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. The plan cost $194.7 million.
visitwinona.com
Great River Road foodie itinerary includes stop in Winona
A MN Grown staff person and her dad drove the Great River Road to Winona where they followed their own itinerary of things to do. MN Grown is a resource for consumers to buy local produce and their website includes a Fall Winona foodie itinerary. The father and daughter duo had a full day’s worth of food and fun. Stops included Bloedow Bakery for a taste of the award winning donuts, the Winona Farmer’s Market for some local produce and fresh flowers, the Winona Visitor Center for a photo shoot of Lake Winona and the Winona letters, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf to shop for antique treasures, the Watkins Museum and Store for a bottle of vanilla or other spices, the Willows Disc Golf Course for a round of golf, the Garvin Heights Vineyard for a wine tasting, and the Heirloom Seasonal Bistro for dinner prepared with local ingredients.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
news8000.com
First responders rescue kayaker from Mississippi River
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) — A man in Winona County fell out of his kayak and struggled to get back in. First responders rescued him from the cold water. The Winona County Sheriff says rescuers saved the man’s life. He thanked the driver who called 911 after seeing...
Two Wisconsin men injured in propane heater explosion north of Houston, MN
38-year-old Kendal Schmidt of Loyal and 68-year-old Verlyn Randt of Marshfield tried to light a propane heater in an enclosed camper, authorities said. The resulting explosion burnt both men, who were transported to Gundersen in La Crosse for their injuries.
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Despite no one winning the now record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion, five people were sold $50,000 winning tickets across Wisconsin Saturday, including one sold in Onalaska.
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
La Crosse police release bodycam video from October Houska Park incident
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police say an officer’s use of force at a Houska Park incident last month was justified. Police say the officer was responding to a welfare check at the park. In a police report, Officer Daniel Howe says he was flagged by a parks department employee who said an individual in the park was calling...
