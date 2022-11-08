Read full article on original website
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosts annual Country Fair and Dachshund stampede
LA UNION, New Mexico - Dog lovers and fans alike joined in on the fun at the annual country fair and dachshund stampede hosted by St Luke's Episcopal Church. The event has become an annual tradition, with the church hosting it for 38 years. The country fair took place on October 29th, 2022 from 9a.m.-4p.m. The post St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosts annual Country Fair and Dachshund stampede appeared first on KVIA.
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
Powderpuff game raises funds for Christmas programs
Carrollton junior and senior girls took to the football field last week with members of the high school football team as coaches for a fundraising event. The powderpuff teams, accompanied by male cheerleaders, who received a few tips from the high school cheerleading squad, raised $2,450 for the high school Caring Helping Sharing (CHS) Club. The money will be put to good use, according to CHS Club Advisor Belinda Mach.
