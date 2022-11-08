LA UNION, New Mexico - Dog lovers and fans alike joined in on the fun at the annual country fair and dachshund stampede hosted by St Luke's Episcopal Church. The event has become an annual tradition, with the church hosting it for 38 years. The country fair took place on October 29th, 2022 from 9a.m.-4p.m. The post St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosts annual Country Fair and Dachshund stampede appeared first on KVIA.

