South Carolina State

James_Smith_0070
3d ago

South Carolina candidates have always been easy to predict. Every single they put 94 year old Strom Thurmond back in office. The poor man had to be wheeled around in his wheelchair ♿, with a blanket covering him. South Carolina will always be a backwards, low educated, low-wage temp state.

Joe Elledge
3d ago

im 22. McMaster, to my knowledge hasn't been out of that office SINCE! Idk why everyone would choose to put the same one ruining their state BACK in office

James Caliper
3d ago

we must organize better for 2024. better grass roots, agreement on strategy and everyone votes red

Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
foxwilmington.com

McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

7 Crazy South Carolina Laws

Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Georgia will hold a runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Warnock and Walker

For a second straight time, control of the U.S. Senate may come down to a second round of voting in Georgia. After Tuesday's election, neither candidate received 50% of the vote in Georgia. So Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will be on the ballot again December 6. Here's the way the math works. Three Senate races are undecided. Whoever wins two of them takes control. Arizona and Nevada are still counting and may need a few days. And if they do not give either party a Senate majority, Georgia takes its turn.
GEORGIA STATE
cn2.com

Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today. 2022 Election – Voter Turnout. South Carolina – 50.3%. York County...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WFAE

Election 2022 Wrap-Up

This is the election wrap-up edition of Inside Politics: Election 2022. The red wave that Republicans were hoping for nationwide was more like a red ripple. But in North Carolina, the GOP had a bit more success. There’s Rep. Ted Budd’s victory in the U.S. Senate race, of course.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

