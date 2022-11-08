South Carolina candidates have always been easy to predict. Every single they put 94 year old Strom Thurmond back in office. The poor man had to be wheeled around in his wheelchair ♿, with a blanket covering him. South Carolina will always be a backwards, low educated, low-wage temp state.
im 22. McMaster, to my knowledge hasn't been out of that office SINCE! Idk why everyone would choose to put the same one ruining their state BACK in office
we must organize better for 2024. better grass roots, agreement on strategy and everyone votes red
Related
18 breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in South Carolina
South Carolina Congressman-elect Russell Fry prepares to take office
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
Pay raises for 6 South Carolina elected officials are coming in January
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show
Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
Why were most races in South Carolina’s election uncontested?
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
2022 North Carolina Election Results
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Georgia will hold a runoff between U.S. Senate candidates Warnock and Walker
Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County
Election 2022 Wrap-Up
WFAE
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 43