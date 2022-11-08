ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zakk Wylde Comments on What It’s Like to Try to Play Like Dimebag Darrell

While Zakk Wylde will be performing the riffs of the late Dimebag Darrell in the upcoming Pantera celebration shows, ultimately the guitarist is aware that his own playing will factor into the performance. While speaking with Guitar World, Wylde opened up about the challenge of taking on Dimebag's work for these special upcoming Pantera dates.
Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances

The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Loudwire

Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle

Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Louder

A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
Coal Chamber Members Share First Comments About Reuniting for Nu-Metal Festival

Yesterday's announcement of the Sick New World festival featured a jam packed lineup, and right there in the midst of all the names on the tour poster was Coal Chamber, essentially confirming a 2023 reunion for the Dez Fafara-led rockers who enjoyed late '90s and early 2000s success at the height of the nu-metal era. In the aftermath of the festival reveal, each of Coal Chambers members visited social media to individually comment on their upcoming reunion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
