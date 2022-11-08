Read full article on original website
Zakk Wylde Comments on What It’s Like to Try to Play Like Dimebag Darrell
While Zakk Wylde will be performing the riffs of the late Dimebag Darrell in the upcoming Pantera celebration shows, ultimately the guitarist is aware that his own playing will factor into the performance. While speaking with Guitar World, Wylde opened up about the challenge of taking on Dimebag's work for these special upcoming Pantera dates.
Pantera Announce 2023 European Performances
The highly-anticipated Pantera celebration tour will head overseas to Europe in 2023, with a couple of performances scheduled at two festivals in Germany in the spring. So far, only a handful of shows have been announced, with the majority of them taking place this December in Mexico and South America, which are also all festival performances. Now, the band has confirmed that they'll play the German festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in June. However, the specific date which they'll play each festival hasn't been revealed yet, so stay tuned for further updates.
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
Download Festival Unveils Over 60 Bands for 20th Anniversary Lineup, Metallica Playing Two Sets
Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the U.K.'s historic Download Festival, and they've just revealed a massive lineup of over 60 bands that'll perform to celebrate the milestone. Additionally, Metallica will play two sets throughout the weekend with no songs repeated. The four-night special edition of Download Festival...
David Draiman can't wait to see 'respectful' Pantera reunion
Disturbed frontman hails choice of Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante to fill shoes of late Abbott brothers
iheart.com
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
It's official: John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist
The worst-kept secret in showbiz is now a reality: Mötley Crüe release statement thanking Mick Mars for his service and confirming his replacement
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Enter to Win an Ozzy Osbourne ‘Patient Number 9′ Merch Bundle
Multi-platinum heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne released his 13th studio album, the star-studded Patient Number 9 earlier this fall and now the Prince of Darkness is teaming up with Loudwire to give you the chance to win an Ozzy merch bundle. You have until Nov. 11 to enter, after which...
"He did all this wild playing": Behind the scenes at Jimi Hendrix’s first ever live gig
In 1959, the teenage Jimi Hendrix took to the stage of a Seattle synagogue to play his first ever live performance – only to be fired before the set had finished
Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs
Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch K.K. Downing play live with Judas Priest for the first time in 13 years at the 2022 Rock Hall induction ceremony
Richie Faulkner describes being part of a guitar trio with Downing and Glenn Tipton as “an experience I'll never forget”. Judas Priest reunited with K.K. Downing at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the guitarist's first performance with the band in 13 years. The...
Behemoth’s Nergal Is Serious When He Says ‘Don’t Start Any New Bands’ Right Now
It's tough out there for a lot of bands right now and Behemoth's Nergal realizes that as much as anyone. So much so that in a new interview with Chaoszine he actively discouraged people from starting new bands. The pandemic is the reason the gears of the music industry machine...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
A thrash metal drummer is suing Elon Musk for $56 billion
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is facing an almighty lawsuit courtesy of a former thrash metal drummer with a serious bone to pick. Elon Musk isn't getting the greatest publicity in the world this week following the controversial Twitter takeover that has seen him introduce a bizarre new verification system, fire numerous important employees and suffer resignations from others.
Look out! Black Sabbath's Dio classics are still powerful evidence of their last great era
Black Sabbath's Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules have been reissued as Deluxe Editions (again) but the quality still shines
Coal Chamber Members Share First Comments About Reuniting for Nu-Metal Festival
Yesterday's announcement of the Sick New World festival featured a jam packed lineup, and right there in the midst of all the names on the tour poster was Coal Chamber, essentially confirming a 2023 reunion for the Dez Fafara-led rockers who enjoyed late '90s and early 2000s success at the height of the nu-metal era. In the aftermath of the festival reveal, each of Coal Chambers members visited social media to individually comment on their upcoming reunion.
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris announces 2023 UK tour with British Lion
British Lion roar back with 11-date UK tour in support of The Burning
Noisecreep
