Umbro Velocita 6 soccer cleats review: An attractive cleat which just falls short of its "elite" price tag

thecomeback.com
Soccer world furious at USMNT World Cup roster
Later this month, the United States Men’s National Team will begin its journey through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. And on Wednesday, we finally got a look at what the team will look like. One Wednesday afternoon, the USMNT formally announced its 26-man World Cup roster on...
fourfourtwo.com
What size football boots should I get?
When it comes to buying football boots, there are plenty of things to consider, but the most important factor to consider is getting the right size to play in - because, let's face it, you don't want a pair of flippers on your feet that are two sizes too big.
fourfourtwo.com
How to clean football boots
There's nothing more annoying than finishing a game of football, looking down at your feet and seeing them caked in mud - or worse, waiting until the night before a game only to realise your football boots are sporting a new shade of brown, thanks to the dried dirt covering them.
fourfourtwo.com
How you should tie football boots and how to lace a football boot
We know the feeling. Your first pair of football boots gets delivered to your door. You open up the box and stick them on, but the laces aren't fully tied up and you're unsure on how they're supposed to look. Tying them up can be a pain, and the way...
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 most capped men's internationals ever
For an insight into how footballers feel about the club vs country debate, note the number of players who have been protecting themselves from injury on the eve of World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab). Being called up to represent your national team is widely seen as the biggest...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Liverpool vs Southampton live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
fourfourtwo.com
Ranked! The 10 best women's left-backs in the world
The role of left-back in women's football seems increasingly to have become a hybrid position with a number of players on this list equally comfortable playing at left-back or left-wing. Here are the ten best women's left backs in the world right now. Thank you for reading 5 articles this...
CBS Sports
Meet the 2022 USMNT World Cup squad: What to know about every player representing USA men's soccer in Qatar
The United States men's national team's 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially out after coach Gregg Berhalter released the team in an event in New York. With Wales, England and Iran on the schedule, the pressure is on for the national team to erase the lows of the eight-year wait to return to the tournament and build off of the highs we've seen with domestic success over Mexico.
fourfourtwo.com
Three Lions on a shirt… apart from when they’re not. The 150 year history of the England football kit
Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds made the phrase ‘Three Lions on a shirt’ synonymous with English football thanks to their chart hit-cum-terrace anthem at Euro 96. But the plain white shirt and iconic crest have been part of English football for 150 years. And while the look...
Kaka’s Soccer GOAT Isn’t Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
The former Brazil star named his “greatest of all time” in the sport on Tuesday.
AOL Corp
USMNT announces World Cup roster with a few surprises, and two stunners
The U.S. men's national team will head to the 2022 World Cup with a defender who hasn't played for it in over a year, with a striker who's never scored an international goal from open play, and without its No. 1 goalkeeper for most of this World Cup cycle. USMNT...
SB Nation
Teqball is the fast-growing sport that combines soccer and ping-pong eying the Olympics
We have a new favorite sport here at SB Nation. Teqball has been around for a few years now, and only reached our doorstep this morning. But it did not take long for teqball to burrow its way into our cold, dark hearts. You are probably wondering, however, what the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Qatar hoping to show its soccer passion as World Cup host
GENEVA (AP) — Qatar made a promise to fans 12 years ago when it started campaigning to host the World Cup: We love soccer just like you, so come and enjoy it with us. The message acknowledged there would be skeptics that a tiny emirate whose team had never been to a World Cup — never played a qualifying game until 1977 — could match the passion for soccer’s biggest event shown by the previous host at that time, Germany in 2006.
Sporting News
Hublot unveils new smart watch dedicated to the FIFA 2022 fan experience
Timing is everything when it comes to keeping score during a sports match. Tiny margins have defined many moments in sports history– fractions of a second can make or break a game. Whether in a timekeeping sport like sprinting or swimming or in a scorekeeping event like football, accuracy and precision are always of the essence.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Buy Stake in Italian Soccer Team
The celebrity couple purchased a minority stake in a small Italian soccer club.
Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Despite a bad start to the season, Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A. Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona on Thursday to move fourth in the league standings. Juventus is...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifpro says players are 'pushed past acceptable limits'
Footballers are being "pushed past acceptable limits" by a "saturated" schedule to allow for a mid-season World Cup, says players' union Fifpro. The tournament in Qatar gets under way on 20 November. However, many domestic games are taking place this weekend before players join up with their national squads. A...
CBS Sports
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges
Gregg Berhalter suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer Tim Ream. Given the overall youth of the roster, adding a veteran can’t hurt
