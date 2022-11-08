Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Red-Hot Devils in New Jersey on Saturday
Arizona has earned at least a point in six of its last eight games while the Devils have won eight straight. Nov. 12, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Prudential Center, Newark, NJ. Saturday night's game in New Jersey puts a couple of streaks on the line. Buckle up. The...
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Hope to Strike First Against Anaheim
Patrick Kane also hopes to create more offensive chances after not recording a point in three straight games. After an unusual start to his season, Patrick Kane looks to turn things around to start producing more points. The veteran forward scored 10 points (2G, 8A) in 13 games and did...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Saturday morning ahead of their game against the Penguins. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, November 12. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 -...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings open West Coast road trip on Saturday at Kings
LOS ANGELES -- On the first game of their annual West Coast road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will battle the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. Puck drop is set for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
Coyotes at Devils
COYOTES (6-6-1) at DEVILS (11-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther. Injured: Jakob Chychrun (wrist), Zack Kassian (lower body), Andrew Ladd (knee), Nick Schmaltz (upper body), Conor Timmins (upper body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Stars
The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars in their second half of back-to-backs at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Timo Meier and...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Wild (6-6-1) at Kraken (8-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Formula to make it six straight: Kraken have scored 3+ goals in 12 games, tops in the NHL, including the last 10 straight. Martin Jones has surrendered four goals in last four games. November 11, 2022. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ESPN+ and Hulu | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One:...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, FLA - When the Oilers needed him, Stuart Skinner was there. The Oilers goaltender made 40 saves to help lead the Oilers to the 4-2 win against the Panthers on Saturday evening. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals, while Warren Foegele picked up the game winner late in...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
NHL
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Carlson returns from injury for Capitals
Ekblad back for Panthers on Saturday; Andersen out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. John Carlson returned from a lower-body injury for the Capitals when they hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Coyotes stay hot, shut out Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. It was Vejmelka's first shutout this season and second in the NHL. "It's so special for a goalie," Vejmelka said. "It's my second (shutout),...
NHL
Luongo developed own style on way to Hockey Hall of Fame, Schneider says
Mixed humor with hard work in mentoring younger Canucks teammate. Cory Schneider has a unique perspective on Roberto Luongo's Hockey Hall of Fame induction Monday. They were Vancouver Canucks goalies from 2008-13 and shared the Jennings Trophy in 2010-11, when Vancouver allowed the fewest goals (180) in the NHL. Luongo was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy that season, voted one of the top three goalies in the NHL for the third time. The Canucks won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top regular-season team and came within a win of the Stanley Cup, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final. They won the Presidents' Trophy again the following season.
