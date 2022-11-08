Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
New York Sports Anchor Bruce Beck to Announce Cortaca Jug Football Game
Longtime NBC 4 New York sports anchor and 1978 Ithaca College graduate Bruce Beck will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the Cortaca Jug football game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland at Yankee Stadium, to be televised live on the YES Network on Saturday, November 12, at 12 p.m. ET.
Cortaca Press Conference Wednesday, Digital Ticket Information
ITHACA, N.Y. – Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland will hold their annual pregame Cortaca Jug press conference this Wednesday, November 9 on the IC campus in Emerson Suites at 12 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on the Ithaca Bombers YouTube channel and viewers will hear from...
Tammy Sritecha To Depart Ithaca College
I write to inform you that Tammy Sritecha, Executive Assistant to the Board Secretary, will be leaving Ithaca College effective November 18, 2022 to join the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University as their new Major Gift Associate. Tammy’s dedication, skills, deep commitment to excellence, and collaborative spirit graced the college over the course of almost ten years. Based on the short time that I had the opportunity to work directly with her, I can wholeheartedly say that I will miss her.
Psychology Students Present Student-Professor Collaborative Research at Professional Conference in Worcester, MA.
2022 Annual Convention of the New England Psychological Association. On October 22, five students representing two Ithaca College Psychology Department research teams presented peer-reviewed posters about their research at the 2022 Annual Convention of the New England Psychological Association, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The research teams, authors and names of the posters are below, and the presenters’ names are in bold font.
Take Understanding Disability this Winter! ICC Diversity Designation!
The Recreation and Leisure Studies Department is offering the UNDERSTANDING DISABILITY course (RLS 12500) during winter session! This is a great opportunity to get your ICC Diversity elective covered!. Take one of the most sought after courses at Ithaca College and learn about a wide spectrum of intellectual, physical, and...
Make a 4 Year Plan!
Join Exploratory Program Peer Leaders on Wednesday, November 16 from 3:00 pm-4 pm in the Exploratory lounge (2nd Floor of Muller). Make a 4-Year Plan of your time at Ithaca College! Map out your classes to make sure you can study abroad, get an internship, or anything else!. Students who...
Submit a Design for the 2023 MLK Celebration T-Shirt Design Contest!
The MLK Celebration Committee is excited to announce the opening of the 2023 MLK Celebration T-Shirt Design Contest! We encourage all students to submit a design to be featured on the t-shirt that will be available to attendees of the MLK Celebration Week events in February 2023. Students can also submit a design in collaboration with their student organization. Submissions are due Friday, December 2nd at 11:59pm and will be reviewed by the committee. A winner will be announced before Winter Break. Submit your design via this form here. Please send any questions about the contest to committee member Jess Shapiro at jshapiro2@ithaca.edu.
Tertulias: Spanish Conversation
Do you want to enhance your Spanish fluency? If so, join the tertulias that are being sponsored by the Department of World Languages, Literatures, and Cultures together with the Tutoring and Academic Enrichment Services. Everyone is welcome!. Tertulias are informal meetings of people to talk about current affairs, arts, literature,...
Nov. 12th | Sensory Room Access On Campus
Are you participating in Cortaca activities on campus, but are worried and feeling like it may over-stimulating? Do you feel a need to find a calm space and have a sense of comfort?. If you answered yes to any of the questions above, then the Sensory Room in the Center...
How Shall We Thrive? WMN Event on Tuesday 11/15
Join the WMN for a conversation with Rev. Lynda Myers. Through a multitude of experiences throughout her life, Rev. Myers has come to believe that the organizing principal behind every major faith is love. She will explore the question: "How does our faith and the practice of love help women thrive as leaders in changing settings and times?" This conversation will be inclusive of all faith traditions, and even for those who do not follow a faith tradition.
Save the Date: 2023 MLK Campus-Wide Celebration!
The MLK Celebration Week Committee is excited to announce this week of programming. Please save the date to join us for various educational programs throughout the week. Please also consider presenting an educational workshop session as part of the week by completing this proposal form by Friday, January 13, 2023. This opportunity is open to students, staff, and faculty and we encourage students and student organizations in particular to share their expertise. Feel free to direct any questions to ideas@ithaca.edu.
ONLINE WINTER 2023 COURSE TV-R 33500 ELECTRONIC MEDIA CRITICISM (Fulfills Writing Intensive & Diversity Designated)
TVR 33600 Electronic Media Criticism / Online course / January 3-20, 2023 (3 credits) January 3-20, 2023 / 6 Class meetings: Tuesdays / Thursdays, 2-5 PM (ET) Open to all majors; Sophomore, junior and senior class standing. Fulfills ICC requirements for Diversity and Writing Intensive. Dr. Stephen Tropiano, professor of...
Fitness Center Hours - Saturday 11/12/22 (Cortaca)
Fitness Center Hours - Saturday 11/12/22 (Cortaca) The Fitness Center will be operating with reduced hours on Saturday 11/12/22. Our hours of operation that day will be 9:00am - 11:30am, and we'll resume our regular academic year hours on Sunday 11/13/22. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations should contact Sean Reilley...
Important Information on Keeping Safe in Social Gatherings
Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department recently announced that there have been multiple reports of college students being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities. In response to the severity of the alleged incidents, Cornell has suspended fraternity parties and social events until further notice.
Art, Art History, & Architecture Visiting Artists Series presents Katarina Riesing, November 15th @ 10:00AM, Ceracche Center, RM G126.
KATARINA RIESING holds a BA from Smith College and an MFA from University of Wisconsin Madison. She has exhibited her paintings and drawings nationally and internationally. Recent exhibitions include her solo show Razor Burn at Asya Geisberg Gallery in NY, as well as group shows at Peep Projects in Philadelphia, Eve Liebe Gallery in London and Art Fairs at New Art Dealers Association (NYC) and Untitled Fair (Miami Beach). She has completed residencies at the Haystack (ME), Saltonstall Foundation (NY), Vermont Studio Center and the Icelandic Textile Center. Riesing lives and works in western NY where she is an Associate Professor of Painting and Drawing at Alfred University.
IC PRSSA Invites You to Our Annual Internship Panel!
This Thursday, November 10th at 12:10pm in Clark Lounge PRSSA is hosting their annual Internship Panel!. PRSSA will be featuring five students from the Park School of Communications who have all landed competitive internships at top firms in various communication industries such as Public Relations, Marketing, Social Media, Sports Media and Entertainment. The 2022 Internship Panelists are Julia Colucci, Max Finkelstein, Amanda Nadel, Li De Jong, and Desiree Holz.
Wellness Wednesday Chair Massages
Treat Yourself to a Chair Massage for Wellness Wednesdays. Ithaca Massage Station will be on campus Wednesdays through the end of the Fall semester offering chair massages in the Campus Library on the third floor lounge. When: Times available between 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays. Cost: $30 for a 20...
Driver Approval Process
The Office of Risk Management is happy to announce that the Driver Approval Process is now available online. This is to be used by staff, faculty, and students by logging in with Netpass. As a reminder, staff and faculty licensed outside of NYS must resubmit an online Driver Information Form...
CLOTHING DONATIONS NEEDED: Gender Expansive Clothing Swap
You know that box or bag? You know, the one you have sitting in your closet/corner of your house/back of your car? The one with the clothes you’ve been meaning to drop off at ReUse or Thrifty Shopper to donate? No need to leave campus anymore!. The LGBT Center,...
