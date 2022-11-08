The MLK Celebration Committee is excited to announce the opening of the 2023 MLK Celebration T-Shirt Design Contest! We encourage all students to submit a design to be featured on the t-shirt that will be available to attendees of the MLK Celebration Week events in February 2023. Students can also submit a design in collaboration with their student organization. Submissions are due Friday, December 2nd at 11:59pm and will be reviewed by the committee. A winner will be announced before Winter Break. Submit your design via this form here. Please send any questions about the contest to committee member Jess Shapiro at jshapiro2@ithaca.edu.

