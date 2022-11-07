ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

healthpodcastnetwork.com

The Real Chemistry Podcast: Advancing Health Equity: Mary Stutts, Chief Global Health Equity & Inclusion Officer, Real Chemistry

The Real Chemistry Podcast: Advancing Health Equity: Mary Stutts, Chief Global Health Equity & Inclusion Officer, Real Chemistry. Mary Stutts, Real Chemistry’s Chief Global Health Equity and Inclusion Officer, is back on the show to discuss why investing in health equity makes our industry more inclusive, digitally driven, equitable, and, ultimately, more profitable.
aircargoweek.com

Peli BioThermal hires Douglas Ross as president

Peli BioThermal, the life science industry’s partner from discovery to distribution, announces Douglas Ross as president. Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in operational excellence, logistics and business development. “The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented growth to the cold chain industry,...
Aviation International News

Standdown Focuses on Cybersecurity, Employee Safety

The success of safety in a business aviation organization starts with its people, presenters told attendees today at Bombardier Safety Standdown. Differences in compensation, cultures, and unintentional workplace messaging are some of the factors that can create a divide in an organization or department, leading to dissatisfaction and a breakdown in safety, Aviation Personnel International president and CEO Sheryl Barden and v-p Jennifer Pickerel explained.
The Associated Press

Section4 Introduces Accelerated Certificate Programs to Build Strategic Leaders Faster Than Traditional Offerings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Section4, a live learning platform for strategic leaders, today launched a set of accelerated certificate programs designed to build strategic leadership skills more quickly than traditional offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005196/en/ Section4 certificate programs will initially focus on core business skills, leadership, product strategy, marketing strategy, and digital transformation. (Photo: Business Wire)
bestcolleges.com

Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM

Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
wiareport.com

Study Finds Women Medical Students Publish Less Scholarly Research Than Their Male Peers

A new study led by Mytien Nguyen an M.D.-Ph.D. student at Yale School of Medicine examined factors that can shape biomedical career paths — research experiences, publications, and funding rates — among medical students in the United States. They found disparities across race, ethnicity, and sex that may contribute to underrepresentation in the field.
TheConversationCanada

To solve society's challenges, universities must engage with alternative ways of knowing

Almost 50 Canadian universities and colleges signed the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion in Canadian Higher Education. The charter, which emerged from a national conversation in 2020, acknowledged the ethical responsibility of universities “to give voice to alternative ways of knowing.” These tools for thought, or “ways of knowing,” are crucial to real problem solving. As the maxim says: to a person with only a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. But as academics we must look beyond dominant frameworks and knowledge. We must look to alternative ways of knowing. As experts in ways of knowing, we...
wonkhe.com

Confronting the challenges of working as a contractor in higher education

Around 46 per cent of staff who teach in higher education are on casual contracts. Contracts like this are campaigned against by university and college unions around the country. These employment terms can be seen as a blessing or a curse, depending on the individual. Many cite issues of job...
bestcolleges.com

Requirements for a Career in Clinical Psychology

Clinical psychologists focus on assessing and treating patients with mental health conditions. Degree requirements vary greatly for different professions within the field of psychology. Clinical psychologists must complete a doctoral degree and meet state licensing requirements. A career in clinical psychology is a rewarding profession that allows you to help...

