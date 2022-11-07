Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
TLC – Trust and Authentic Engagement Pt. 1: “A Restorative Approach to Student-Counselor Trust”
Current realities that school counselors face make it extremely difficult for them to build sufficient rapport and trust with students, making the goal of authentic engagement seem unattainable. Fundamental recommendations to build a baseline of rapport can be helpful, but how can school counselors move deeper to meaningfully connect with...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Advancing Health Equity: Mary Stutts, Chief Global Health Equity & Inclusion Officer, Real Chemistry
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Advancing Health Equity: Mary Stutts, Chief Global Health Equity & Inclusion Officer, Real Chemistry. Mary Stutts, Real Chemistry’s Chief Global Health Equity and Inclusion Officer, is back on the show to discuss why investing in health equity makes our industry more inclusive, digitally driven, equitable, and, ultimately, more profitable.
aircargoweek.com
Peli BioThermal hires Douglas Ross as president
Peli BioThermal, the life science industry’s partner from discovery to distribution, announces Douglas Ross as president. Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in operational excellence, logistics and business development. “The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented growth to the cold chain industry,...
Aviation International News
Standdown Focuses on Cybersecurity, Employee Safety
The success of safety in a business aviation organization starts with its people, presenters told attendees today at Bombardier Safety Standdown. Differences in compensation, cultures, and unintentional workplace messaging are some of the factors that can create a divide in an organization or department, leading to dissatisfaction and a breakdown in safety, Aviation Personnel International president and CEO Sheryl Barden and v-p Jennifer Pickerel explained.
Center for Ethnic Studies discusses ethnicity, looks to help students understand their identity
Hoping to better understand what an ethnical identity can mean, the Center of Ethnic Studies within the Humanities Institute hosted a panel for students. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
Section4 Introduces Accelerated Certificate Programs to Build Strategic Leaders Faster Than Traditional Offerings
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Section4, a live learning platform for strategic leaders, today launched a set of accelerated certificate programs designed to build strategic leadership skills more quickly than traditional offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005196/en/ Section4 certificate programs will initially focus on core business skills, leadership, product strategy, marketing strategy, and digital transformation. (Photo: Business Wire)
bestcolleges.com
Resource Guide for Black and African American Students in STEM
Black professionals and recent graduates make up only 9% of the STEM workforce. In 2018, only 7% of STEM bachelor's degree earners were Black or African American. Also, Black college students report facing challenges while pursuing STEM degrees. Learn about resources, services, and colleges working to address the diversity gap.
wiareport.com
Study Finds Women Medical Students Publish Less Scholarly Research Than Their Male Peers
A new study led by Mytien Nguyen an M.D.-Ph.D. student at Yale School of Medicine examined factors that can shape biomedical career paths — research experiences, publications, and funding rates — among medical students in the United States. They found disparities across race, ethnicity, and sex that may contribute to underrepresentation in the field.
To solve society's challenges, universities must engage with alternative ways of knowing
Almost 50 Canadian universities and colleges signed the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion in Canadian Higher Education. The charter, which emerged from a national conversation in 2020, acknowledged the ethical responsibility of universities “to give voice to alternative ways of knowing.” These tools for thought, or “ways of knowing,” are crucial to real problem solving. As the maxim says: to a person with only a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. But as academics we must look beyond dominant frameworks and knowledge. We must look to alternative ways of knowing. As experts in ways of knowing, we...
wonkhe.com
Confronting the challenges of working as a contractor in higher education
Around 46 per cent of staff who teach in higher education are on casual contracts. Contracts like this are campaigned against by university and college unions around the country. These employment terms can be seen as a blessing or a curse, depending on the individual. Many cite issues of job...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Clinical Psychology
Clinical psychologists focus on assessing and treating patients with mental health conditions. Degree requirements vary greatly for different professions within the field of psychology. Clinical psychologists must complete a doctoral degree and meet state licensing requirements. A career in clinical psychology is a rewarding profession that allows you to help...
U.S. universities make up 8 of the top 10 universities worldwide, according to a new report
In its ninth annual Best Global Universities Rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked 2,000 different institutions from 95 different countries. From this pool, each of these universities were ranked based on their global research credibility and several other factors. Methodology: To create this pool of universities, U.S. News &...
Comments / 0