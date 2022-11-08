Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NHL Star Power Index: Bo Horvat is a goal-scoring machine, Nikita Kucherov showcases elite playmaking ability
Welcome to the NHL Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players who are controlling substantial buzz around the league. When a player is included on this list it may not be a good thing -- it means that they are capturing a large amount of the hockey world's attention.
theScore
Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
