theScore

Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove

"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
BOSTON, MA

