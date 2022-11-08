ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two former Stanford researchers nab a $41M launch round to learn the secrets of the ‘secretome’

By Max Gelman Senior Editor
endpts.com
 3 days ago
endpts.com

Metabolics biotech secures humble Series A from big-name investors

Lipidio Pharmaceuticals launched right before Covid-19 took the world by storm, initially focusing on metabolic indications such as NASH, Prader-Willi Syndrome and anti-psychotic drug-induced weight gain. More than 2.5 years later, the biotech has added dermatology to that list and secured some of the industry’s most well-known investors for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
endpts.com

After rare public brushback, FDA again turns away BrainStorm's ALS drug with RTF letter

As a cell therapy biotech developing a new treatment for ALS attempted to approach the FDA with its application, it found the agency’s doors slammed shut. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics received a refusal to file (RTF) letter from regulators, who swatted away the BLA without reviewing it, for its ALS therapy NurOwn, the biotech announced Thursday. The move comes after the FDA, in a rare public slapdown, said in March 2021 that Phase III data were “not at all statistically significant.”
MedicalXpress

Comparative study of two heart failure drugs finds no difference in outcomes

In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called "water pills" that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
MedicalXpress

Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate

University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move

Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
endpts.com

Curis shrinks headcount by 30% as execs place bigger hopes on blood cancer drug

Innovative Analytical Ultracentrifugation Techniques for the Characterization of AAV Vectors. Ph.D., Associate Director, Technical Sales, Forge Biologics. The therapeutic use of adeno-associated virus (AAV) accounts for the largest share of the global gene therapy industry due to its safety profile and proven efficacy in treating genetic diseases. Over the past 30 years, scientists, clinicians, and biotech industry professionals have worked with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to harness the natural abilities of AAV to deliver genetic information to specified cell types. The collaboration between AAV gene therapy developers and CDMOs has resulted in scalable manufacturing solutions to transition “a gene and a dream” into a biological therapeutic poised for successful patient outcomes and a greater number of commercialized treatments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
MedicalXpress

A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes

According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
endpts.com

EMA signs off on Sanofi and GSK's BARDA-funded Covid booster shot

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday offered a positive recommendation for the first protein-based adjuvanted Covid-19 booster in Europe, developed by Sanofi and GSK. The BARDA-funded vaccine, known as VidPrevtyn Beta, contains a version of the spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, and an adjuvant to strengthen the immune response.
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Medical News Today

Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials

Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease

Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...

