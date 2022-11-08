Two former Stanford researchers nab a $41M launch round to learn the secrets of the ‘secretome’

Read full article on original website
endpts.com
Oral alternative to eye injections? Novo backs startup’s big plan to repurpose shelved drug
For patients with diabetic retinopathy, anti-VEGF injections to the eye are often the only non-surgical option to stave off vision loss. But in recent years, several Big Pharma players — including Roche and Bayer — are beginning to test drugs that can be given orally. A biotech startup...
endpts.com
Metabolics biotech secures humble Series A from big-name investors
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals launched right before Covid-19 took the world by storm, initially focusing on metabolic indications such as NASH, Prader-Willi Syndrome and anti-psychotic drug-induced weight gain. More than 2.5 years later, the biotech has added dermatology to that list and secured some of the industry’s most well-known investors for a...
endpts.com
Following secretive AbCellera pact, Moderna picks up another antibody discovery deal via Harbour BioMed
As it moves to position itself beyond pandemic stardom, Moderna is spidering out into a number of biotech spheres — working on an Ebola vaccine, looking into the next iteration of cancer cell therapies and spending on an antibody discovery partnership. In its latest move, Moderna is adding another...
endpts.com
Fresh out of Flagship, David Epstein takes the helm at Seagen months after Clay Siegall resigned
Seagen has found its next CEO, capping a six-month search triggered by the sudden resignation of founder and longtime CEO Clay Siegall amid investigations into shocking claims of domestic violence. David Epstein — who made his name building the oncology group from scratch at Novartis Pharmaceuticals — will now lead...
endpts.com
After rare public brushback, FDA again turns away BrainStorm's ALS drug with RTF letter
As a cell therapy biotech developing a new treatment for ALS attempted to approach the FDA with its application, it found the agency’s doors slammed shut. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics received a refusal to file (RTF) letter from regulators, who swatted away the BLA without reviewing it, for its ALS therapy NurOwn, the biotech announced Thursday. The move comes after the FDA, in a rare public slapdown, said in March 2021 that Phase III data were “not at all statistically significant.”
MedicalXpress
Comparative study of two heart failure drugs finds no difference in outcomes
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called "water pills" that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
MedicalXpress
Scientists make cancer breakthrough that could improve immunotherapy success rate
University of Southampton scientists have made a breakthrough in understanding why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapy treatment, bringing fresh hope that many more people could survive the disease. Researchers, supported by Cancer Research UK, have identified a key cell protein that prevents the treatment from working, and crucially, have...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
studyfinds.org
Chronic nausea cure on the horizon after scientists map brain pathways linked to vomiting
BEIJING, China — A cure for chronic nausea could be on the horizon thanks to a discovery in the brain. Scientists have mapped the neural networks behind vomiting for the first time, offering hope of combating morning sickness and the painful side-effects of cancer drugs. “With this study, we...
endpts.com
Curis shrinks headcount by 30% as execs place bigger hopes on blood cancer drug
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
endpts.com
EMA signs off on Sanofi and GSK's BARDA-funded Covid booster shot
The European Medicines Agency on Thursday offered a positive recommendation for the first protein-based adjuvanted Covid-19 booster in Europe, developed by Sanofi and GSK. The BARDA-funded vaccine, known as VidPrevtyn Beta, contains a version of the spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the coronavirus, and an adjuvant to strengthen the immune response.
endpts.com
A cancer drug under clinical hold, an mRNA therapy, a kidney med: AstraZeneca punts three early-stage programs
Just over a year ago, the FDA slapped AstraZeneca with a clinical hold on its MCL-1 inhibitor to look into safety information. The Phase I trial has since been in limbo. Now, the British pharma giant is washing its hands of the drug. AZD5991, which was being tested for relapsed...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
