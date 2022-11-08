CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO