calbears.com
Bears Bound For PAC Rugby 7s Championship
BERKELEY – California rugby is set for its final competition of the fall sevens season at the PAC Rugby 7s Championship tournament hosted by Stanford on Nov. 12-13. The two-day event will be aired on the Pac-12 Networks. The Bears have claimed eight out of the nine championship titles...
Washington vs. Oregon Prediction: Pac-12 Leading Ducks Host Rival Huskies in Prime Time
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
calbears.com
Bears Face Broncos In First Round Of NCAA Championship
BERKELEY – California women's soccer kicks off the postseason with a Bay Area rivalry match with Santa Clara in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Championship on Saturday. The game will be held on Buck Shaw Field at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara at 1 p.m. The Broncos...
calbears.com
No. 1 Bears Ready For Big Splash
NO. 1 CAL AT NO. 4 STANFORD | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. | LIVE STATS | WATCH LIVE. The No. 1 Cal men's water polo heads to rival No. 4 Stanford for the annual Big Splash on Saturday to close out the regular sea- son. The Bears defeated No. 14 San Jose State 17-4 last week, moving to 18-1 on the season. Stanford had the week off after splitting results the week before, defeating No. 6 Long Beach State and falling to No. 3 USC. The Cardinal handed the Bears their only loss this season when it notched a 12-11 victory in the semifinals of the MPSF Invitational in September. Cal has already clinched the conference regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed at next week's MPSF Tournament.
Tri-City Herald
Does Oregon Have a Real Shot to Flip 5-Star David Hicks?
Oregon is doing everything it can to push for some fireworks ahead of the early signing period next month. That starts with bringing in elite talent for visits, and they're certainly doing that this weekend. This recruiting weekend is a prime opportunity for the Ducks to gain ground as well as circle back with some of their top targets in 2023.
Emerald Media
The experience of a visiting section for an Oregon football game
As the Buffaloes’ fans fled out of Folsom Field, the visiting section only got louder. By the end of the third quarter, when No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0) led Colorado (1-8, 1-4 Pac-12) 42-10, it almost seemed like a Duck home game. Almost. When Christian Gonzalez, the Colorado transfer,...
calbears.com
Cal Set For Clash At NCAA Regionals
BERKELEY – California's men's and women's cross country teams will compete at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Friday. The meet will be held at Chambers Creek Regional Park and hosted by the University of Washington. The women's 6,000-meter race will kick off at 10 a.m. PT with the men's 10,000-meter race beginning at 11 am. Live results can be found here.
calbears.com
Bears Dive In At Trojan Diving Invitational
BERKELEY – The Cal women's and men's diving teams take the stage this weekend when two Golden Bears will travel to Southern California for the annual Trojan Diving Invitational hosted by USC Friday through Sunday at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. From the women's side, the Bears will send sophomore Danielle...
calbears.com
Cal Closes Cross Country Season At NCAA West Regionals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. – California men's and women's cross country teams closed out their fall season at the NCAA West Regionals in University Place, Wash. on Friday morning. The men's team takes home 21st place, while the women's collects 23rd-place and numerous personal records. The full results from the meet can be found here.
247Sports
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
kcfmradio.com
Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break
Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
calbears.com
Bears Fall Just Short On Grote’s Career Night
LOS ANGELES – California volleyball (7-18, 0-15 Pac-12) posted another five-set thriller on Thursday night, taking on UCLA (14-10, 8-7) in a rematch at Pauley Pavilion that quickly proved an entirely different narrative than that of the last matchup between the Bears and the Bruins two weeks ago. Junior...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
calbears.com
Cal Beach Volleyball Inks Elite Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – The Cal beach volleyball team signed four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent this week, strengthening the program's depth with a collection of prospects who have each spent time in the USA Beach Volleyball National Team Development Program. Joining the Golden Bear program are Audrey Liddle...
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
Oregon Ducks Football Team Receives Rare Air Jordans
The Oregon Ducks football team received player-exclusive sneakers designed by Jordan Brand.
calbears.com
Cal Adds Two Signees In 2023 Class
BERKELEY – California men's basketball head coach Mark Fox announced Wednesday that prep standouts Rodney Brown and Devin Curtis have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Golden Bears next season. The duo will join Cal ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Brown is a 6-foot-6 combo guard...
calbears.com
Women’s Gymnastics Adds Two For 2023-24
BERKELEY – California women's gymnastics co-head coaches Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell are pleased to announce the addition of Kyen Mayhew and Annalise Newman-Achee, who signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The talented duo are both rated as five-star recruits by College Gym News and will join the Golden Bears for the 2023-24 season.
beachconnection.net
Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast
WWEEK
