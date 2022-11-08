World Cup injuries 2022 tracker: List of players who could miss out on Qatar due to injury, with Sadio Mane latest star battling to be fit

History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...

2 DAYS AGO