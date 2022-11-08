World Cup injuries 2022 tracker: List of players who could miss out on Qatar due to injury, with Sadio Mane latest star battling to be fit

Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Breaking down Brazil's World Cup squad: From Neymar to Thiago Silva, every player who is going to Qatar 2022
It's just not a World Cup without Brazil and the South American giants look poised for another big tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will go into the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team and chasing a record sixth title. Brazil have won seven straight games ahead of their arrival...
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the Premier League return after winter break for the 2022 World Cup?
The Premier League is set to enter unchartered territory this year, as teams get set for a near six-week break in action to enable the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to take place. Fans have never experienced the league being paused for such a length of time in the...
ESPN
Ready to shine: 10 Asian stars who could light up the FIFA World Cup
Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.
France 24
Mbappé on target for five-goal PSG in last game ahead of World Cup
Kylian Mbappe scored and came through unscathed along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar in their final match before the World Cup, a 5-0 Ligue 1 rout of Auxerre on Sunday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier opted not to rest the attacking trio against the Burgundy side as...
Belgium World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Roberto Martinez announces final 26-man team
The Belgium World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will it be enough to win the tournament for the Golden Generation?
ng-sportingnews.com
The mandatory World Rugby video top teams must now watch
World Rugby have rolled out a video that all teams partaking in competitions using HIA protocols must now watch. The video is fronted by former Wallabies captain George Gregan and former England player Kat Merchant and has been produced in partnership with International Rugby Players (IRP) and Professor Craig Ritchie from Brain Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh.
What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV
History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
ng-sportingnews.com
Senegal World Cup squad 2022: Sadio Mane named in Aliou Cisse's 26-man squad despite injury fears
Senegal could be Africa's strongest representative at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, boasting a squad well equipped to threaten the very best that Europe, Asia and South America can offer. Although packed with leading talent from the English, German and Italian leagues, the Africa Cup of Nations champions...
Yardbarker
Saliba aiming to be the next Arsenal Frenchman to win the World Cup
William Saliba has made the France squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after a stunning start to this season at Arsenal. The defender has only just started playing for the Gunners despite being on their books since 2019. His loan spell at Olympique Marseille last season developed him...
Spain World Cup Preview: Top Teens the Key to Meeting Expectations
La Furia Roja haven’t enjoyed much World Cup success since winning it all in 2010, but promising young stars could be the key to a deep run.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Vicky Molyneux back in England Women's squad for New Zealand semi-final clash
The Wigan Warriors back row, who made her return to international rugby league in 2021 after a 14-year absence from the England team, replaces three-quarter Carrie Roberts in Craig Richard's squad. Molyneux was named player of the match in England's win over Canada at the DW Stadium in their second...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Jeremy Bourson stars as France thrash Australia
Watch Jeremy Bourson's best moments as he scores five tries to help France to an 84-40 win over Australia in the semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League Cup.
ng-sportingnews.com
England vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup Final live updates, highlights from the MCG
England will face off against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Final on Sunday night at the MCG in Melbourne. 6.30pm: England have won the toss and will bowl first at the MCG. 6pm: Welcome to the live blog for tonight's T20 World Cup Final between Pakistan and England! Play is set to begin in one hour, with the toss scheduled for 6.30pm AEDT.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England secure legacy as an iconic team in nation's sporting history
English sport usually specialises in blind hope and crushing disappointment. Even when the glorious highs have come, they are followed by deep lows. England won the football World Cup in 1966 but went out in the quarter-finals of the next, and failed to qualify for the subsequent two. After winning...
ng-sportingnews.com
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2022 live: Highlights and analysis as Russell starts from pole in Sao Paulo
After dramatically struggling at the start of the season, Mercedes finally have their best chance of winning a race during the 2022 campaign as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton lock out the front row for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Saturday's sprint race saw Russell take his first victory of any...
ng-sportingnews.com
Autumn internationals 2022 full schedule and results: Rugby fixtures and how to watch the Autumn Nations Series
After a thrilling series of autumn internationals in 2022, fans have a set of 21 fixtures across less than a month in the newly named Autumn Nations Series to look forward to this year. New Zealand's visit to Twickenham, where England secured a last-gasp win over world champions South Africa...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rugby League World Cup: Latest team news and lineups for the semi-finals
And then there was four. The Rugby League World Cup enters the home straight this weekend, with a clash between Australia and New Zealand set to shake the foundations of Elland Road before Samoa seek redemption against the English. Here is all the latest team news ahead of what promises...
Sporting News
World Cup predictions 2022: Winners, underdogs, top goal scorers, and Golden Ball contenders
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup upon us, plenty of people are wondering what will go down in Qatar over the next month. The Sporting News has attempted to answer some of the most pressing questions, with our football experts giving their predictions for the latest FIFA tournament. Our truly...
ng-sportingnews.com
T20 World Cup: What happens if the final is washed out?
England and Pakistan are set to meet in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night (AEDT) - but what happens if the match is washed out?. This year's tournament has been marred by poor weather - mainly in Melbourne, who will be the host of the final - with multiple games called off without a ball being bowled.
ng-sportingnews.com
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week
The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.
