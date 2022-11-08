ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Chargers vs. 49ers: Best player props, game picks & other expert bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football including plenty of Christian McCaffrey

Week 10's Sunday afternoon slate should be a good one, but the best of the day might be the Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4). This one will feature plenty of star power, highlighted by a rushing duel between studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Since all eyes will be on this game on Sunday evening, we decided to highlight our favorite player and game props and make you some cash ahead of the holidays.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football

Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Brandin Cooks playing Week 10? Fantasy injury update for Texans-Giants

There's a ton of uncertainty around the Week 10 status of Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who did not play in last week's game because of frustration over not being traded. The veteran wide receiver is again listed as "questionable" due to personal reasons and a wrist injury after missing practice time ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Even if he's active, fantasy football owners are facing some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions with Cooks, who's shaping up to be one of this season's biggest WR busts.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Washington and Oregon are both wearing home uniforms in Autzen Stadium

When people talk about home and homes in college football, it isn't usually in relation to the jersey matchup. Washington and Oregon bucked that trend Saturday in Eugene, with both sides wearing their home jerseys instead of Oregon wearing their home colors and Washington wearing their traditional road whites. The...
EUGENE, OR
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Chargers-49ers showdown — Fade Christian McCaffrey from your Captain spot!?

In what should be one of the highlights of Week 10 of the NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Despite their records, the glass is definitely more full for the Niners, who are coming off a bye and three weeks into the Christian McCaffrey era. The Chargers, meanwhile, are battling myriad injuries on both sides of the ball, and enter Levi's Stadium as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com

Buccaneers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 10

Fresh off a last-second win over the Rams to vault them back into first place in the NFC South, the Buccaneers look to keep the momentum going as they meet the NFC West-leading Seahawks in the NFL's inaugural game in Germany. The first three international games this year have all come down to the wire, resulting in one-score finishes. This weekend's showdown is projected to be another nail-biter, with the current spread sitting at a field goal.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Bets Week 10: Justin Fields powers Bears over Lions, Davante Adams and the Raiders pounce the hapless Colts, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stifle Aaron Rodgers

The 2022 NFL season has been predictably unpredictable, as anyone competing in survivor and pick 'em pools knows all too well. We have witnessed a ton of upsets, some bizarrely low-scoring games, and a massive amount of underdog covers in prime time. But our best bets remain strong, making us money week in and week out on the moneyline, against the spread, with point totals, and in the player prop market.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Falcons vs. Panthers final score, results: Carolina runs all over Atlanta in rain-soaked 'TNF' win

The Panthers walked away from their Week 8 loss to the Falcons feeling like they should've won. Two weeks later, they finished the job at home. Carolina took a page out of Atlanta's book and ran the ball all night, bludgeoning the Falcons' run defense and racking up 232 yards on 47 carries in a 25-15 victory. D'Onta Foreman rushed 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.
ATLANTA, GA

