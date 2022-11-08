Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Steelers vs. Saints on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 10 game
The Steelers would be wise to come out of their bye week with a sense of urgency. At 2-6, Mike Tomlin's team is a half-game out of last in the AFC and already faces long odds to re-enter the playoff conversation. Tomlin's streak of 15 consecutive seasons without a losing...
ng-sportingnews.com
Chargers vs. 49ers: Best player props, game picks & other expert bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football including plenty of Christian McCaffrey
Week 10's Sunday afternoon slate should be a good one, but the best of the day might be the Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4). This one will feature plenty of star power, highlighted by a rushing duel between studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Since all eyes will be on this game on Sunday evening, we decided to highlight our favorite player and game props and make you some cash ahead of the holidays.
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football
Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Brandin Cooks playing Week 10? Fantasy injury update for Texans-Giants
There's a ton of uncertainty around the Week 10 status of Texans' wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who did not play in last week's game because of frustration over not being traded. The veteran wide receiver is again listed as "questionable" due to personal reasons and a wrist injury after missing practice time ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants. Even if he's active, fantasy football owners are facing some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions with Cooks, who's shaping up to be one of this season's biggest WR busts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Is Josh McDaniels’ job as Raiders coach still safe? It shouldn’t be after this bad loss
The Raiders’ latest losing streak has hit three.
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Washington and Oregon are both wearing home uniforms in Autzen Stadium
When people talk about home and homes in college football, it isn't usually in relation to the jersey matchup. Washington and Oregon bucked that trend Saturday in Eugene, with both sides wearing their home jerseys instead of Oregon wearing their home colors and Washington wearing their traditional road whites. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Chargers-49ers showdown — Fade Christian McCaffrey from your Captain spot!?
In what should be one of the highlights of Week 10 of the NFL season, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Despite their records, the glass is definitely more full for the Niners, who are coming off a bye and three weeks into the Christian McCaffrey era. The Chargers, meanwhile, are battling myriad injuries on both sides of the ball, and enter Levi's Stadium as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray impacting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 10 action, fantasy football owners are checking out the latest injury updates on three key starting quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, and Kyler Murray), who are likely to be game-time decisions. If any of these quarterbacks do not play, owners will have to make last-minute start 'em, sit 'em calls, not only at QB but WR and TE, as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Harold Perkins Jr.? LSU pass rusher has arrival game with four sacks vs. Arkansas
Nothing came easy for No. 7 LSU in Saturday's 13-10 win over Arkansas following an emotional win against Alabama. However, that wasn't true of every Tiger. True freshman pass rusher Harold Perkins Jr. had a breakout game against the Razorbacks, putting up some outstanding numbers in addition to the biggest play of the game.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com
Falcons' Arthur Smith left dumbfounded after officials' spot of ball on 'TNF': 'Are you f—ing kidding me?'
In 1978, the NFL changed the penalty for blocking fouls from 15 yards to 10 yards, meaning that offensive holding, for the most part, always comes with a 10-yard walk-off. That is, unless you are a part of the officiating crew for the "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Falcons and the Panthers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Buccaneers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 10
Fresh off a last-second win over the Rams to vault them back into first place in the NFC South, the Buccaneers look to keep the momentum going as they meet the NFC West-leading Seahawks in the NFL's inaugural game in Germany. The first three international games this year have all come down to the wire, resulting in one-score finishes. This weekend's showdown is projected to be another nail-biter, with the current spread sitting at a field goal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL Bets Week 10: Justin Fields powers Bears over Lions, Davante Adams and the Raiders pounce the hapless Colts, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stifle Aaron Rodgers
The 2022 NFL season has been predictably unpredictable, as anyone competing in survivor and pick 'em pools knows all too well. We have witnessed a ton of upsets, some bizarrely low-scoring games, and a massive amount of underdog covers in prime time. But our best bets remain strong, making us money week in and week out on the moneyline, against the spread, with point totals, and in the player prop market.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady isn't second-guessing unretirement: 'Don't really regret those types of things,' Bucs QB says
Tom Brady has not had the greatest of autumns, personally or professionally, to put it mildly. His in-season divorce from Gisele Bundchen and the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX have intersected with a mediocre start to his 23rd NFL campaign. As to the football part, the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback...
ng-sportingnews.com
Falcons vs. Panthers final score, results: Carolina runs all over Atlanta in rain-soaked 'TNF' win
The Panthers walked away from their Week 8 loss to the Falcons feeling like they should've won. Two weeks later, they finished the job at home. Carolina took a page out of Atlanta's book and ran the ball all night, bludgeoning the Falcons' run defense and racking up 232 yards on 47 carries in a 25-15 victory. D'Onta Foreman rushed 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.
