Liverpool vs Derby County live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for EFL Cup match

Manchester United vs Aston Villa result, highlights as Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay settle six-goal thriller
Manchester United reached the Carabao Cup fourth round after a pulsating second half against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, with late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay settling a six-goal thriller in which the visitors had led twice. Clear chances were at a premium in a tight first half,...
Manchester City vs. Brentford live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds and score prediction
Manchester City face tricky customers Brentford as they push to keep Premier League leaders Arsenal within reach before the break for the World Cup. The match at the Etihad Stadium will be City's last this side of Christmas as a vast number of Pep Guardiola's men will be jetting to Qatar for the marquee international tournament.
When does the Premier League return after winter break for the 2022 World Cup?
The Premier League is set to enter unchartered territory this year, as teams get set for a near six-week break in action to enable the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to take place. Fans have never experienced the league being paused for such a length of time in the...
Breaking down Brazil's World Cup squad: From Neymar to Thiago Silva, every player who is going to Qatar 2022
It's just not a World Cup without Brazil and the South American giants look poised for another big tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will go into the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team and chasing a record sixth title. Brazil have won seven straight games ahead of their arrival...
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates from Melbourne
England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6...
The mandatory World Rugby video top teams must now watch
World Rugby have rolled out a video that all teams partaking in competitions using HIA protocols must now watch. The video is fronted by former Wallabies captain George Gregan and former England player Kat Merchant and has been produced in partnership with International Rugby Players (IRP) and Professor Craig Ritchie from Brain Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh.
Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar
Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why likes of James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Gareth Southgate's roster for Qatar
England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
Where is the NFL Germany game played? Cost, capacity & more to know about Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Time to get the lederhosen ready. The NFL's international series heads to Germany for the first time in its history, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Munich. It should be an entertaining matchup between the best QB ever and one of the...
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week
The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.
