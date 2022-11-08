ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10

A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye

Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for Lamar Jackson earlier this week. The Bengals' star was asked about the former MVP during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast. "Nobody moves like him," Burrow said. "He just moves different than everybody else. He's faster, he's more efficient, he's more agile. There's just something about it that is just unique."
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
The Associated Press

Brady has 'zero' remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany on Friday when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn’t feel remorse returning for another season. “Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady told a crowded news conference at a Bayern Munich facility ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. “I think I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete. I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back.” Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Thursday, Nov. 10

There are four games on Thursday's NBA slate, so bettors have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the 76ers-Hawks, Mavericks-Wizards, and Hornets-Heat games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all of the odds to help you find the best wagers.
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open

Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the third set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy