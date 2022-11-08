MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany on Friday when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn’t feel remorse returning for another season. “Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady told a crowded news conference at a Bayern Munich facility ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. “I think I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete. I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back.” Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized.

TAMPA, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO