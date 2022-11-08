Read full article on original website
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Hubig's Pies are backNOLA Chic
CBS News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson meets huge fan with heart condition before Monday Night Football
BALTIMORE - Landon, a huge Lamar Jackson fan, had no idea he was about to meet his favorite player. The young fan from Mississippi, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, had tears streaming down his face with Jackson walked through the doors. Landon has a heart condition, according to...
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night loss
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night. Listen to his thoughts on the head-to-head history between the Saints & Ravens, what Roquan Smith could mean for the Ravens’ long term goals & why Lamar Jackson is better than Michael Vick.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems
Lamar Jackson has gone three straight games without a turnover
Column: Niners linebacker Fred Warner gets second shot at Chargers
Mission Hills HS alum, who has never missed NFL start, lost by two points as a rookie against the team that once represented his home area of San Diego
Peyton Manning’s Wife Ashley Is His Biggest Motivator! Get to Know the NFL Star’s Longtime Spouse
NFL star Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, but his biggest victory was walking down the aisle with his wife, Ashley Manning! The couple, who wed in 2001, truly are soulmates. Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2022 CMAs cohost’s spouse. Who Is Peyton Manning’s Wife,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10
A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye
Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for Lamar Jackson earlier this week. The Bengals' star was asked about the former MVP during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast. "Nobody moves like him," Burrow said. "He just moves different than everybody else. He's faster, he's more efficient, he's more agile. There's just something about it that is just unique."
ng-sportingnews.com
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
Brady has 'zero' remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany on Friday when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn’t feel remorse returning for another season. “Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady told a crowded news conference at a Bayern Munich facility ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. “I think I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete. I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back.” Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks For Thursday, Nov. 10
There are four games on Thursday's NBA slate, so bettors have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the 76ers-Hawks, Mavericks-Wizards, and Hornets-Heat games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all of the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open
Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the third set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
