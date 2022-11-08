ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out

When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants

The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins

We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Angels GM declares Ohtani won't be traded this offseason

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be on the move this winter. Angels general manager Perry Minasian made that news official Monday, telling reporters that Ohtani would not be traded this offseason and that he will start the 2023 MLB season with Los Angeles. The Angels' pitcher and...
The Associated Press

Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future. “Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.” Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy