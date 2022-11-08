Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Angels GM Perry Minasian: Shohei Ohtani Trade Ruled Out
When it became clear the Washington Nationals were entertaining a Juan Soto trade at the deadline this season, that led to speculation the Los Angeles Angels would be open to holding talks for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly attempted to discuss an Ohtani trade with the Angels but...
Phillies Claim Luis Ortiz And Andrew Vasquez From Giants
The Phillies announced that they have claimed two relievers off waivers from the Giants. Right-hander Luis Ortiz and left-hander Andrew Vasquez will jump to Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Phillies also outrighted five players: right-handers Mark Appel and Hans Crouse, lefties Kent Emanuel and Damon Jones, along with infielder Yairo Munoz.
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Phillies Mailbag: Wheeler’s Outing, Shortstop Class, Hoskins
We are back with a final 2022 Phillies mailbag. The Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in the World Series. So we turn to the offseason for this Tuesday afternoon's mailbag. This was one of the big questions of game six of the World Series. Zack Wheeler let a couple batters on and instead of letting him go after the scary Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, Wheeler was pulled for left-handed Jose Alvarado. While I would not have done it myself, here's why it happened.
NBC Sports
Angels GM declares Ohtani won't be traded this offseason
Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be on the move this winter. Angels general manager Perry Minasian made that news official Monday, telling reporters that Ohtani would not be traded this offseason and that he will start the 2023 MLB season with Los Angeles. The Angels' pitcher and...
Phillies Decline Segura's Club Option
The Philadelphia Phillies have declined Jean Segura's club option for the 2023 season.
Padres extend surprise 2022 star with five-year deal: report
The San Diego Padres are reportedly inking a five-year pact with a surprise star, reliever Robert Suarez, who became a key piece of their bullpen during an NLCS run.
Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future. “Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.” Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL head coaching hot seat: Seven NHL coaches who could be at risk of losing their jobs
The 2022-23 NHL season has been in full swing for about a month now, and we are starting to get an idea of which teams are pretenders and who are contenders. As clubs struggle out of the gate it bodes the question — which coaches are on the hot seat?
Castellanos' Struggles With the Phillies Cannot Carry Over to Next Season
Nick Castellanos never found his rhythm in 2022, that must change if the Philadelphia Phillies hope to find success next season.
Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox
Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
