Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
Here’s What Jon Moxley Had To Say On AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took to the microphone on tonight’s (November 9) episode AEW Dynamite. Moxley came to the ring to speak about his opponent at AEW Full Gear, MJF, just over a week before their title match. Moxley referenced him and MJF’s first battle at AEW Full...
Former WWE Stars Get Married
Congratulations are in order to current IMPACT Wrestling stars and former WWE stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler). The wrestling couple officially tied the knot last night (November 10, 2022), with a wedding attended by various other wrestling stars. The wedding was attended by names such as...
The OC Break Silence On Decision To Make WWE Return
The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have spoken out on some of the reasons behind their decision to return to WWE. The OC was speaking on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves about the reasons behind their return, and referenced Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s role in bringing them back.
New WWE Reality Series Drops Episode 2
WWE’s new reality web series centered on the exploits of several SmackDown stars has just dropped a second episode!. The immensely entertaining web series from WWE and SmackDown stars Maxxine Dupri, Mån.sôör and Ma.çé bring fans ‘Making it Maximum’ on YouTube has just dropped a second episode.
Former WWE Star Announces Retirement
A former WWE star has announced their retirement from professional wrestling. Taryn Terrell, who formerly performed at WWE under the ring name Tiffany in the late 00s, made the announcement in an Instagram post. The former TNA Knockouts champion wrote:. “In my career, I often have not been able to...
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
AEW Rampage To Feature Another All Atlantic Championship Match November 11
AEW Rampage this week is set to feature a stacked card for Friday’s show (November 11) featuring another All Atlantic Championship title defense!. Orange Cassidy is the epitome of a fighting champion as he yet again puts his All Atlantic Championship on the line in a match on AEW Rampage.
WWE Star Breaks Silence About Controversial Loss
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has now addressed his controversial loss at Survivor Series 2019. During the dominant star’s main roster pay-per-view debut, the then-NXT UK Champion sided with Team NXT during the 5-on-5-on-5 Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT elimination bout. GUNTHER was shockingly eliminated less than three minutes into...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For November 11, 2022
AEW Rampage spoilers ahead for Friday, November 11, 2022!. If you do not want to be spoiled, then turn back now!. Otherwise scoot ahead to find out what happened when Orange Cassidy defended the AEW All Atlantic Championship. Also set to air on the show, multiple matches in the AEW...
Scrapped Match From AEW Dynamite November 9 Revealed
Plans for a match that was scrapped from Wednesday’s (November 9) edition of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. The episode featured six matches in total, with Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match in the main event. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there...
Contract Details Revealed For Exciting New AEW Signing
The contract details for an exciting new AEW signing have been revealed. Bandido was offered a contract with AEW after his match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He also received interest from WWE following this match. It was recently confirmed that Bandido had...
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
