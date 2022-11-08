Read full article on original website
According to numerous reports, including one from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, talk surrounding a trade out of St. Louis, where Ryan O’Reilly might be dealt is picking up steam. LeBrun writes, “It’s just one month into the NHL season, and already we can start contemplating potential scenarios for the March 3 trade deadline.” He adds, “Take the Blues, for example, mired in a franchise-record eight-game losing streak, and already having had their general manager, Doug Armstrong, warn of possible consequences if there’s no turnaround”, he mentions the names Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko as possible trade options.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
Alex Ovechkin has surprising answer to who he'd want as a linemate alongside Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin began their remarkable Hall of Fame careers in 2005. Forever intertwined after emerging into generational talents, they've forged their own legendary paths as opponents. Many have wondered what the two greats could have accomplished if they played alongside one another, but Crosby posed a different...
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
