New Orleans, LA

ladatanews.com

Actor Will Smith Returns to New Orleans to Screen “Emancipation” Film

Almost a year after filming wrapped in New Orleans, Apple original films debuted Actor Will Smith’s latest feature “Emancipation.” On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Smith hosted a movie screening held at The Prytania Theatre where he exclusively invited students from two local Historically Black Universities: Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
whereyat.com

$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Sandwiches

In New Orleans, a po-boy is the obvious go-to when looking for meals between the bread, but there's plenty of delicious alternatives in town worthy of a bite. Regardless of whether or not you are still in school, fall has a way of stimulating cravings for a great sandwich. Though it's easy to slather up a sweet, sticky PB&J or tuna fish salad sandwich with lots of pickles, sometimes the answer to your sandwich needs lies outside of your kitchen. Though it would seem an easy task for a talented chef to stack the perfect 'wich, take into consideration the ingredients. When they're using freshly baked bread (sometimes made in-house), ripe veggies, and quality proteins, the care and preparation involved make for a sandwich you'll never forget.
whereyat.com

Best Sports Bars in New Orleans|Sports Bars to Check Out in Nola

Where do you go to watch the Saints get their next win? New Orleans sports bars have everything that you need to find the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy a great game. Whether you're watching the Saints, the Pelicans, or the Super Bowl, we've got you covered with these 10 NOLA sports bars. Not only are these bars equipped with great viewing opportunities, but they also have fun bar games, high quality food and nostalgic atmospheres. Try to experience each location during your favorite sports season!
uptownmessenger.com

Bakery Bar’s new chef adds a Latin touch to the menu

The Bakery Bar in the Lower Garden District has a new chef, Lydia Solano, who was previously at the helm of Bacchanal’s kitchen. Chef Lydia will be introducing a new menu and, and the Bakery Bar will host a daily brunch. Growing up, Solano split her time between the...
whereyat.com

The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans

The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
myneworleans.com

Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans

I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
eastcoasttraveller.com

Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
fox8live.com

Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
