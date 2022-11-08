Read full article on original website
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
ladatanews.com
Actor Will Smith Returns to New Orleans to Screen “Emancipation” Film
Almost a year after filming wrapped in New Orleans, Apple original films debuted Actor Will Smith’s latest feature “Emancipation.” On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Smith hosted a movie screening held at The Prytania Theatre where he exclusively invited students from two local Historically Black Universities: Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
Juan LaFonta rolls out the red carpet to free Wakanda Forever screening
Juan LaFonta invites residents in the greater New Orleans region to a special red carpet event to watch the premier of Wakanda Forever.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Sandwiches
In New Orleans, a po-boy is the obvious go-to when looking for meals between the bread, but there's plenty of delicious alternatives in town worthy of a bite. Regardless of whether or not you are still in school, fall has a way of stimulating cravings for a great sandwich. Though it's easy to slather up a sweet, sticky PB&J or tuna fish salad sandwich with lots of pickles, sometimes the answer to your sandwich needs lies outside of your kitchen. Though it would seem an easy task for a talented chef to stack the perfect 'wich, take into consideration the ingredients. When they're using freshly baked bread (sometimes made in-house), ripe veggies, and quality proteins, the care and preparation involved make for a sandwich you'll never forget.
whereyat.com
Best Sports Bars in New Orleans|Sports Bars to Check Out in Nola
Where do you go to watch the Saints get their next win? New Orleans sports bars have everything that you need to find the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy a great game. Whether you're watching the Saints, the Pelicans, or the Super Bowl, we've got you covered with these 10 NOLA sports bars. Not only are these bars equipped with great viewing opportunities, but they also have fun bar games, high quality food and nostalgic atmospheres. Try to experience each location during your favorite sports season!
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
NOLA.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
uptownmessenger.com
Bakery Bar’s new chef adds a Latin touch to the menu
The Bakery Bar in the Lower Garden District has a new chef, Lydia Solano, who was previously at the helm of Bacchanal’s kitchen. Chef Lydia will be introducing a new menu and, and the Bakery Bar will host a daily brunch. Growing up, Solano split her time between the...
whereyat.com
The Many Deadly Plagues of New Orleans
The Big Easy hasn't always been easy. The city also has a darker side and a sinister past, fraught with flooding, pestilence, and death—all of which can really make us laissez les bons temps rouler just a little bit less. It's all fun and games until someone gets a highly contagious rash.
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
myneworleans.com
Hubig’s Pies Back in New Orleans
I am glad that Hubig’s pies are back in town. They are a cultural institution and in this day and age those are few and far between. I am talking about things that distinguish us from other places. Things like Leidenheimer’s or Gendusa’s bread. Or Vaucresson sausages. We still have beignets and café au lait,
eastcoasttraveller.com
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center is coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
fox8live.com
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After the long-awaited return of Hubig’s Pies, fans around the New Orleans area can now get their hands on the iconic treat. A paper-wrapping machine snag delayed the initial launch, but the hand-held pastries finally hit store shelves Wednesday morning. So far, a number of local grocery stores report having the fan-favorite item in stock.
WDSU
Huge brawl breaks out at Eleanor McMain vs. McDonogh 35 basketball game Thursday; parents react
A huge fight between two high school rivals at their basketball jamboree, Thursday night. Students at Eleanor McMain said their team was winning during the last play in the fourth quarter before a fight broke out. Shirley is a parent and said, "That is a really big embarrassment. To see...
NOLA.com
From the renovation to the decor, a hands-on Carrollton couple creates their own eclectic vision of home
Glenda Ivy eschews trends. The home she shares with her husband, Chris Michals, serves as a backdrop for visual displays of their pursuits and life experiences, and valuable antiques keep time with the works of internationally celebrated artists as well as others’ castoffs. The result is timeless, personal and fascinating.
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police made 33 gun arrests on Bourbon Street over Halloween weekend
New Orleans police removed 37 guns from the streets over Halloween weekend. The vast majority of the gun-related arrests — 33 of 39 — happened on Bourbon Street between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, police said. NOPD Capt. Hans Ganthier said the haul represents a "significant" increase compared...
