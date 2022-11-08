It’s been a headline-making weekend at the Kelly-Giffords household in Tucson, Arizona. The couple celebrated the news Friday that Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly had been re-elected to his first full term representing Arizona, winning a tight contest with Republican Blake Masters. That bulletin was followed by the announcement today that CNN will premiere Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down, the acclaimed documentary about the former Congresswoman, next Sunday, November 20. The film from Oscar nominees Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG, Julia, My Name Is Pauli Murray), documents Giffords’ arduous rehabilitation from a near-fatal shooting in January 2011, a tragic event that stopped...

