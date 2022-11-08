Read full article on original website
Essex County Shares How The Country Community In Nashville Gave Them A Second Chance To Pursue Music
British brother trio Essex County is no stranger to the spotlight with popular songs including "So Good," "11:11" and "Fire It Up." The country-rock band, best known for their captivating harmonies is comprised of Kieran Bass, Mark Bass, and Nate Bass. They've recently released a new self-titled EP, home to...
The War & Treaty: The Road From Homelessness to a New EP and National Television
Country music fans got reacquainted with The War & Treaty Wednesday night after the duo rattled the rafters with their soulful, passionate tribute to The Rolling Stones during the CMA Awards. Full of surprises, the husband-and-wife duo - comprised of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter - dropped their BLANK...
CMT Roundup: New Music From Brantley Gilbert with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill, Elle King, Jordan Davis and More
As Thanksgiving gets closer and closer, country music fans have even more to be thankful for when it comes to their favorite genre of music. This week is packed with big-name releases including Brantley Gilbert with Blake Shelton, Jordan Davis, Elle King, Cole Swindell with Jo Dee Messina and more.
CMT Premiere: Matt Stell Shares A Glimpse Of What It's Like To Be His Friend In "One Of Us" Music Video
Country music breakout star Matt Stell might have moved to Nashville in 2014, but he continued to keep his good friends from Arkansas close. On the heels of his chart-climbing single "Man Made," the country crooner released his tribute track "One Of Us." The up-tempo hit not only displays his...
Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, And Shania Twain Set To Headline The Tenth Anniversary Of Tortuga Music Festival
Country music’s biggest beach party is returning to the sunshine state. Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival will celebrate its 10th-anniversary seaside in Fort Lauderdale, FL. In partnership with Live Nation, the weekend-long festival recruited hitmakers Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain to headline. The star-studded concert...
LISTEN: Walker Hayes Releases Tear-Jerking Track “Face In The Crowd”
Walker Hayes was in the running for New Artist of the Year at the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Although the TikTok sensation did not score the prestigious accolade, he still shared his acceptance speech in his tribute track “Face In The Crowd.”. Following the star-studded evening, Hayes turned to...
CMT Premiere: Runaway June Debuts New Video for "Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)"
Country trio Runaway June recently debuted new singer Stevie Woodward, new song “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)” and on Friday they unveiled a new music video to go with it. The band explained the songs is about the crazy things that people do when they have a broken...
"Yellowstone": Lainey Wilson Talks Discovering Her Character, Learning How to Act and Where She Fits In
"Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson often laments that her Louisiana accent is so thick that people don't understand what she's saying. Sunday night, the CMT, CMA and ACM winner will have an even bigger outlet and showcase for a wide range of her artistry. Wilson is making her...
