ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

The War & Treaty: The Road From Homelessness to a New EP and National Television

Country music fans got reacquainted with The War & Treaty Wednesday night after the duo rattled the rafters with their soulful, passionate tribute to The Rolling Stones during the CMA Awards. Full of surprises, the husband-and-wife duo - comprised of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter - dropped their BLANK...
CMT

Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, And Shania Twain Set To Headline The Tenth Anniversary Of Tortuga Music Festival

Country music’s biggest beach party is returning to the sunshine state. Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival will celebrate its 10th-anniversary seaside in Fort Lauderdale, FL. In partnership with Live Nation, the weekend-long festival recruited hitmakers Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain to headline. The star-studded concert...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy