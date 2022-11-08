Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
LJWORLD
KU women stay tough late to hold off Jacksonville, 72-61, in 2022-23 season opener
The Kansas women’s basketball team’s veteran backcourt of Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter picked up right where they left off last season, delivering when it counted, to help push KU past Jacksonville, 72-61, in a closer-than-hoped-for season opener on Wednesday night. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson joined them in...
LJWORLD
Kansas women’s basketball program lands commitment from local 5-star prospect S’Mya Nichols
The Kansas women’s basketball program has picked up a commitment from five-star prospect S’Mya Nichols from nearby Shawnee Mission West High School. Nichols announced her decision to join the Jayhawks in a video she put out on her social media channels on Tuesday evening. She picked KU over...
LJWORLD
Roberts takes helm while Self serves suspension
Kansas basketball officials said before Monday’s tipoff against Omaha that the outcome of the four games the Jayhawks play without head coach Bill Self this month will go down as program wins or losses. None of the outcomes will go on the official records of Self or acting head...
LJWORLD
Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024
Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LJWORLD
KU women’s hoops squad ready to put on a show in encore season
With a new season opening Wednesday night, the Kansas women’s basketball team is looking to begin the 2022-23 campaign with the same kind of energy and excitement that the 2021-22 season ended. And the Jayhawks are hoping Kansas fans will hop on for the ride a little earlier this...
LJWORLD
Kansas RB Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Kansas running back Devin Neal’s monster performance in KU’s win over Oklahoma State earned him the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday. Neal, who hails from Lawrence, finished with 324 combined yards in a 37-16 victory that made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since the 2008 season.
LJWORLD
Kansas defeats Omaha 89-64 in season opener
One year after sitting out the season opener because of a suspension, Kansas junior Jalen Wilson got the 2022-23 season off to a roaring start, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing seven assists to help lead No. 5 Kansas past Omaha 89-64 Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It...
LJWORLD
Candidates speak: Kelly said she’s poised to win, Schmidt not ready to concede defeat in governor’s race; networks call race for Kelly
TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted. She took the stage at midnight at her watch party in...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Don’t desecrate
First, a note of congratulations to the KU Jayhawk football team. They are playing well this year. Second, here’s the history about the campanile (from the online blurb at ku.edu):. The World War II Memorial Campanile is unquestionably the most distinguished landmark at the University of Kansas. It was...
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LJWORLD
Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
LJWORLD
Eudora 10-year-old wins statewide contest about traffic safety
A 10-year-old Eudora girl has won a statewide competition related to traffic safety. Reaghan Breshears is one of three northeast Kansas winners in the 2022 “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Reaghan, the daughter of Rick and Candice Breshears, was also selected as the statewide winner in the 8-10 age category.
LJWORLD
William Meeks
Celebration of Life services for William (Bill) Meeks, 90, Lawrence, will be 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 18, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Final, unofficial vote totals from Douglas County for local races , governor, attorney general, other statewide races
Douglas County has finished counting votes for the evening and has released unofficial vote totals for the county. Here’s a look at major races. Douglas County Commission expansion. Voters are asked to decide whether the Douglas County Commission should expand to five members, up from three today. A yes...
LJWORLD
Walter Alexander
No services for are planned for Walter LeRoy Alexander, 80, Lawrence, per his wishes. He passed away November 5, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Alfred Henricks
Services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died November 7, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Johnson County Republican wins seat in new House district that covers parts of Douglas County; most area House seats uncontested
A Johnson County Republican won election to a new Kansas House district that will represent southern Eudora and parts of eastern Douglas County. Adam Turk, a Shawnee Republican who owns multiple fitness clubs, defeated Courtney Tripp, a De Soto Democrat, in the race for House District No. 117. The race...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Not Kobach again
A hot shower has been the only antidote to this most recent spate of election ads, leaving voters slimed and miserable in their wake. The specter of Kris Kobach campaigning for governor (2018), brandishing a machine gun from an open Jeep, is still fresh from his last attempt to slip back into state power, this time aiming for Kansas attorney general.
LJWORLD
Johnny’s Tavern to close North Lawrence location until city makes changes to growing homeless camp
The owners of Johnny’s Tavern are closing the business’s iconic North Lawrence location for the foreseeable future in an effort to pressure officials to make changes to a city-operated homeless camp next to the bar. Owner Rick Renfro told the Journal-World Monday afternoon that he plans to close...
LJWORLD
Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day
The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
Comments / 0