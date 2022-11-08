ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

Roberts takes helm while Self serves suspension

Kansas basketball officials said before Monday’s tipoff against Omaha that the outcome of the four games the Jayhawks play without head coach Bill Self this month will go down as program wins or losses. None of the outcomes will go on the official records of Self or acting head...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024

Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU women’s hoops squad ready to put on a show in encore season

With a new season opening Wednesday night, the Kansas women’s basketball team is looking to begin the 2022-23 campaign with the same kind of energy and excitement that the 2021-22 season ended. And the Jayhawks are hoping Kansas fans will hop on for the ride a little earlier this...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas RB Devin Neal named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas running back Devin Neal’s monster performance in KU’s win over Oklahoma State earned him the Big 12 Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday. Neal, who hails from Lawrence, finished with 324 combined yards in a 37-16 victory that made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since the 2008 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas defeats Omaha 89-64 in season opener

One year after sitting out the season opener because of a suspension, Kansas junior Jalen Wilson got the 2022-23 season off to a roaring start, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing seven assists to help lead No. 5 Kansas past Omaha 89-64 Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Don’t desecrate

First, a note of congratulations to the KU Jayhawk football team. They are playing well this year. Second, here’s the history about the campanile (from the online blurb at ku.edu):. The World War II Memorial Campanile is unquestionably the most distinguished landmark at the University of Kansas. It was...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends

Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Man fatally shot by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police officers shot and killed a man after he fired at them, the department said Wednesday. Officers were investigating a report of a stolen car early Wednesday when they saw a “suspicious” car, according to a statement from the department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Eudora 10-year-old wins statewide contest about traffic safety

A 10-year-old Eudora girl has won a statewide competition related to traffic safety. Reaghan Breshears is one of three northeast Kansas winners in the 2022 “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” poster contest. Reaghan, the daughter of Rick and Candice Breshears, was also selected as the statewide winner in the 8-10 age category.
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

William Meeks

Celebration of Life services for William (Bill) Meeks, 90, Lawrence, will be 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died October 18, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Walter Alexander

No services for are planned for Walter LeRoy Alexander, 80, Lawrence, per his wishes. He passed away November 5, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Alfred Henricks

Services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died November 7, 2022, at LMH Health. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Not Kobach again

A hot shower has been the only antidote to this most recent spate of election ads, leaving voters slimed and miserable in their wake. The specter of Kris Kobach campaigning for governor (2018), brandishing a machine gun from an open Jeep, is still fresh from his last attempt to slip back into state power, this time aiming for Kansas attorney general.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Lawrence buses to be free all day Tuesday for Election Day

The City of Lawrence’s transit service will operate free of charge for Election Day. The city said in a news release that Lawrence Transit is offering free rides to customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to encourage all residents to get out and vote. All fixed-route and paratransit buses will be free all day.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy