Read full article on original website
Related
Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier confesses he retired from MMA to late: “I should’ve stopped in ‘18”
UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier confessed that he may have overdone his mixed martial arts career by two years. Cormier ended his martial arts journey with one of the most credentialed résumés in the sport’s history. During the Lafayette-born’s eighteen-year career, he became a multiple-word champion across two weight divisions and was involved in numerous blockbuster fights.
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
ringsidenews.com
MMA Personality Offers His Services As Ronda Rousey’s Manager
Ronda Rousey is the biggest name in the WWE women’s division that’s not associated with pro wrestling’s Four Horsewomen. Other than that, she’s a UFC Hall of Famer. However, she gets criticized for not having great promos, but there is a personality in the MMA who wants to team with her in the WWE.
CBS Sports
UFC 281 -- Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: Fight card, odds, start time, date, location, complete guide
It's Fight Week in New York City once again. UFC is set to head back to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with a loaded fight card sure to delight fans in the city that never sleeps. A pair of title fights tip the bill, but that's not all fans have to look forward to in this sixth UFC event to take place at the World's Most Famous Arena.
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”
Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
Conor McGregor claims he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time: “Add that to the rest of my accolades”
Conor McGregor is claiming he’s the highest paid first time actor of all time. Yes, the Irishman is in the news again, this time minus the ape face. The 34 year old, (22-6 MMA) fighter, turned actor, is putting himself out there on social media once again. It is...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble’ champion in UFC history: ‘I don’t have to tell people’
UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira
Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
Brendan Schaub praises Mark Hunt’s final knockout victory in boxing: “Top five toughest human being to ever compete in combat sports”
Brendan Schaub has heaped praise on Mark Hunt after his retirement victory. ‘The Super Somoan’ has long been a fan favorite in the MMA community. Originally getting into kickboxing and boxing, he made the jump to PRIDE in 2004. There, he pulled off massive victories, defeating names such as Wanderlei Silva and Mirko Cro Cop.
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 2: Alex Pereira's son recalls mocking Israel Adesanya after KO loss
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday
Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant has blown away her followers with her latest post, leaving it all out there
The former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has her fans gone into overdrive with her latest posts, the American is alway an Only Fans model and she must be making good coin off her followers. VanZant has over 3 million followers on Instagram and credit has to go to the UFC...
Comments / 1