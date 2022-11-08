ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
bjpenndotcom

Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier confesses he retired from MMA to late: “I should’ve stopped in ‘18”

UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier confessed that he may have overdone his mixed martial arts career by two years. Cormier ended his martial arts journey with one of the most credentialed résumés in the sport’s history. During the Lafayette-born’s eighteen-year career, he became a multiple-word champion across two weight divisions and was involved in numerous blockbuster fights.
The Spun

UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time

UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
ringsidenews.com

MMA Personality Offers His Services As Ronda Rousey’s Manager

Ronda Rousey is the biggest name in the WWE women’s division that’s not associated with pro wrestling’s Four Horsewomen. Other than that, she’s a UFC Hall of Famer. However, she gets criticized for not having great promos, but there is a personality in the MMA who wants to team with her in the WWE.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch

NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
NEW YORK STATE
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble’ champion in UFC history: ‘I don’t have to tell people’

UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
MMAmania.com

UFC 281 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Adesanya vs. Pereira

Having defeated virtually every contender the Middleweight division has to offer, division champion, Israel Adesanya, looks to settle a score from his kickboxing days when he faces Alex Pereira for a third time (in combat sports) atop UFC 281, which will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022). In other title action, Carla Esparza kicks off her second Strawweight reign against former champ Zhang Weili, while Dustin Poirier battles Michael Chandler in an explosive Lightweight clash in additional main card pay-per-view (PPV) action, and Frankie Edgar makes his final Octagon appearance opposite rising contender Chris Gutierrez.
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Shows Off His Physique On 52nd Birthday

Chris Jericho turns 52 on Wednesday, November 9, and the ROH World Champion is seemingly in pristine physical condition. The wrestling legend shared a selfie of himself late Tuesday night, as seen below. Jericho underwent a noticeable physical transformation following his near-death experience in late 2021 while he was on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy