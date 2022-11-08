Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment
NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
Beneil Dariush picks Dustin Poirier to win at UFC 281, says Michael Chandler too 'focused on being entertaining'
Beneil Dariush thinks Michael Chandler has the tools to beat Dustin Poirier on Saturday night at UFC 281. However, he doesn’t think he’ll use them properly enough to get the job done. Dariush would like to pick Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) to beat Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira timeline: History of fighters, from kickboxing to main eventing UFC 281
Trilogy fights are not that rare in the combat sports world. In boxing, it's often the norm when it comes to great rivalries. MMA has seen its fair share of trilogies. However, rarely do they expand from one combat sport to another. That is the case at UFC 281, when...
Carla Esparza believes Zhang Weili is ‘underestimating’ her at UFC 281 (Video)
At UFC 281 media day, Carla Esparza spoke about how she feels as an underdog, her admiration for Frankie Edgar, and how she believes that Zhang Weili is underestimating her ahead of their UFC 281 championship bout. The co-main event of UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira features a...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski
The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch
NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
MMA Fighting
Aline Pereira touts MMA debut 6 days after brother Alex Pereira puts Israel Adesanya ‘to sleep’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira will challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC belt on Saturday and plans to celebrate with family and friends if victorious at UFC 281. He will go back to fight mode immediately afterward, however, when he travels with sister Aline Pereira to Sloan, Iowa, for her MMA debut six days later at LFA 147.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 2: Alex Pereira's son recalls mocking Israel Adesanya after KO loss
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
Video: Does Carla Esparza have a shot at defending the title against Zhang Weili at UFC 281?
The UFC 281 co-main event will see the strawweight title on the line as champ Carla Esparza shares the cage with former champ Zhang Weili. Esparza enters on the longest active win streak in the strawweight division. The sixth win of her run saw her reclaim the title she won in the inaugural title bout in 2014, by defeating the same opponent in both fights, Rose Namajunas.
UFC 281: Julio Arce says he has unfinished business in the Garden going after trifecta win
NEW YORK – Julio Arce met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) takes on Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a bantamweight fight on the ESPN+ preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Arce took questions from media members before his matchup.
ng-sportingnews.com
UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over
Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
themaclife.com
Conor McGregor teases bid for Liverpool FC
Conor McGregor has his made his mark in several different industries — but might sports ownership be his next business venture?. The UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion has broke ground in the whiskey business as well as owning a successful pub and property portfolio among his various other ventures (including the very website on which you are reading these words) but one element which is so far absent from his empire is the ownership of a sports team.
Brendan Schaub praises Mark Hunt’s final knockout victory in boxing: “Top five toughest human being to ever compete in combat sports”
Brendan Schaub has heaped praise on Mark Hunt after his retirement victory. ‘The Super Somoan’ has long been a fan favorite in the MMA community. Originally getting into kickboxing and boxing, he made the jump to PRIDE in 2004. There, he pulled off massive victories, defeating names such as Wanderlei Silva and Mirko Cro Cop.
