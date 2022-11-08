ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’

Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frankie Edgar confirms he's retiring 'for sure' from MMA at UFC 281, shares favorite career moment

NEW YORK – Frankie Edgar is soon to be done with MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger is hanging up the gloves after almost 20 years of professional fighting. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) has his retirement fight this Saturday on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Arena. He takes on Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout.
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 100 with Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, Chris Gutierrez, Matt Frevola, and Andre Petroski

The 100th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 281. We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar (2:54) ahead of his retirement fight. UFC lightweight Renato Moicano (14:46) then comes on. UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez (29:21) then stops by. Next, UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (40:20) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (54:46).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 video: Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira face off ahead of title rematch

NEW YORK – Exactly one month out from their UFC 282 main event, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira got together for a faceoff to promote their title-fight rematch. In the midst of UFC 281 fight week, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) traveled to Manhattan to attend a media day to promote their headliner, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 281: The Chase’: A closer look into heated rivalry between Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 isn’t just any old title fight, because what Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share isn’t just any old rivalry. This one goes back. Way back. MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti and E. Casey Leydon tell the story behind the unique rivalry between the UFC middleweight champion and his next title challenger, which can be watched above.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Does Carla Esparza have a shot at defending the title against Zhang Weili at UFC 281?

The UFC 281 co-main event will see the strawweight title on the line as champ Carla Esparza shares the cage with former champ Zhang Weili. Esparza enters on the longest active win streak in the strawweight division. The sixth win of her run saw her reclaim the title she won in the inaugural title bout in 2014, by defeating the same opponent in both fights, Rose Namajunas.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 281: Julio Arce says he has unfinished business in the Garden going after trifecta win

NEW YORK – Julio Arce met the media Wednesday ahead of his fight at UFC 281. Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC) takes on Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a bantamweight fight on the ESPN+ preliminary card at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the event’s media day in Manhattan, Arce took questions from media members before his matchup.
ng-sportingnews.com

UFC 281: Expert prediction, best bets for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya will attempt to tie Anderson Silva's record for consecutive victories at middleweight with 13 when he aims for his sixth defense of his 185-pound championship at UFC 281 on November 12. However, his opponent will be a familiar one in the undefeated (in the octagon) Alex Pereira. Before...
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over

Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
themaclife.com

Conor McGregor teases bid for Liverpool FC

Conor McGregor has his made his mark in several different industries — but might sports ownership be his next business venture?. The UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion has broke ground in the whiskey business as well as owning a successful pub and property portfolio among his various other ventures (including the very website on which you are reading these words) but one element which is so far absent from his empire is the ownership of a sports team.

