scitechdaily.com
How Does Anesthesia Work?
Anesthesia is a modern miracle with a very long history. Aside from the convenience of not having to feel pain, it allows doctors to perform life-saving surgeries. If you’ve ever had surgery, you may recall being asked to count down from 10 and not being able to get past five or six. That unique mix of drugs administered by a doctor was anesthesia. It not only induces unconsciousness but also prevents movement. Imagine a heart surgeon trying to tinker with your arteries while you were twitching. It’s a recipe for disaster. But how exactly does this medicine work? It’s time to talk about one of the most familiar yet least understood elements of modern medicine.
Medical News Today
Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy
The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
Healthline
Ureteroscopy with Laser Lithotripsy: Treatment for Kidney Stones
Ureteroscopy with laser lithotripsy (ULL) is a medical procedure that breaks up kidney stones lodged in a ureter. Ureters are the tubes that connect your kidneys and bladder. Kidney stones affect about 1 in 10 people in the United States, and their prevalence has risen. Doctors use many interventions to treat the condition. ULL combines two procedures:
MedicalXpress
Bypass surgery favorable for initial treatment of chronic limb-threatening ischemia
Performing open bypass surgery to restore circulation for people with a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD)—a condition that limits blood flow to the legs and feet—resulted in better outcomes for specific patients compared to a less-invasive procedure, a National Institutes of Health-supported clinical research trial has found.
News-Medical.net
Restoring blood flow to the legs reduces pain, improves quality of life for people with peripheral artery disease
Restoring blood flow to the legs, whether through bypass surgery or a less invasive artery-opening procedure with a stent, reduced pain and improved quality of life for people with peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to preliminary, late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
technologynetworks.com
New Drug Shows Promise in Trial for Treatment-Resistant High Blood Pressure
A new drug called Baxdrostat has been shown to significantly reduce high blood pressure (hypertension) in patients who may not respond to current treatments for the condition, according to results from a phase II trial led jointly by a Queen Mary University of London researcher and colleagues at CinCor Pharma, USA.
docwirenews.com
Monitoring Potassium in Hemodialysis Patients
Due to elevated levels of potassium, patients with kidney failure requiring dialysis are at high risk for hyperkalemia, a complication associated with increased morbidity and mortality. Interventions designed for early detection of hyperkalemic events may aid in prevention of those adverse outcomes and their associated costs. Ryan J. Bamforth and...
labroots.com
Rare Genetic Disorder Successfully Treated for the First Time After a Groundbreaking In Utero Treatment
Infantile-onset Pompe disease is a rare genetic disorder. Those with infantile-onset Pompe disease begin showing symptoms shortly after birth, including muscle weakness, an enlarged heart, and excess glycogen in the organs. Infants affected by the disease may present normally at birth, but within 3 months begin displaying health issues including...
Surgery may improve outcomes for patients with leg artery disease
Doctors know a lot about the best ways to treat heart attacks and strokes, but until now they really didn't have this kind of information for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Affecting as many as 10 million people in the United States, PAD is marked by a plaque buildup in the arteries of the legs, causing pain and trouble walking. More than 10% of people with PAD develop chronic limb-threatening ischemia, which increases their risk for amputation and death.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How a medical-legal consultant refuted a pre-existing medical condition argument
How a medical-legal consultant refuted a pre-existing medical condition argument. “Doing medical-legal consulting is a great way to use your medical training in a non-clinical field that really helps people. One of the many things we can do is help attorneys refute the question of a pre-existing medical condition. Often opposing counsel will try to lay off accident injuries as not related to the accident or injury in question.”
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths. "Given that the two different therapies provide the same effect on outcomes, we shouldn't spend time switching patients from one to the other, and instead concentrate on giving the right dose and adjusting other therapies that have been proven to have long-term benefits," said study lead author...
Healthline
What to Know About Lipoma Removal Surgery
Lipomas are noncancerous lumps that develop under the skin. Most are harmless, but in some situations, removal is recommended. A surgical procedure called excision is the primary removal method. Lipomas are fatty lumps that develop under your skin. They’re. , and most lipomas are harmless and don’t need to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Healthy Tahoe: Pelvic health 101
Many people live with pelvic health concerns for years without knowing that help is available. About one-third of women in the United States have pelvic floor disorder — a condition that often develops after bearing children and getting older. While commonly addressed in women, both men and women have pelvic floors and can have concerns that affect their quality of life.
2minutemedicine.com
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
ajmc.com
Biomarker Ratio Could Predict Development of Severe Preeclampsia
A new study found that an imbalance of 2 placental proteins, serum soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 and placental growth factor, could predict the risk of a severe form of preeclampsia. A study published in NEJM Evidence found that the ratio between serum soluble fms-like tyrosine kinase 1 (sFlt-1) to...
aao.org
Nonsurgical management of RRD may be reasonable for asymptomatic patients
Review of: Asymptomatic rhegmatogenous retinal detachments: Outcomes in patients without initial surgical intervention. Sengillo J, Smiddy W, Lin B, et al. Ophthalmology Retina, September 2022. As an initial strategy, observation of patients with RRD who are asymptomatic may outweigh risks of surgery, when there appears to be a low risk...
Medical News Today
What to know about high output heart failure
High output heart failure is a rare form of heart failure. It can occur in people with hyperthyroidism, sepsis, or lung disease. Treatment can help stabilize symptoms and target conditions causing heart failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about. have heart failure in the United...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Diagnose Kidney Stones?
CT scans use a series of X-rays to see inside your body. It’s considered the gold standard for diagnosing kidney stones, but the procedure is not without some risks. Imaging tests play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney stones. These diagnostic tests make it possible for doctors to find the stones, see how big they are, and rule out other medical conditions.
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
