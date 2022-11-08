Read full article on original website
What your houseplants’ yellowing leaves are dying to tell you
It can be frightening to see your plants leaves looking like this. Vi Tran / UnsplashLearn to diagnose a struggling houseplant, no medical degree required.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
SignalsAZ
Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
Gardening Without Raised Beds Can Save You Time and Money
A lot of people love using raised beds in their gardens — and understandably so. There are many benefits to using raised beds, and they look pretty nice too. But they aren’t always the best or most convenient option for everyone. Luckily, gardening without raised beds is relatively...
Why Environmentalists Love No-Dig Gardening
It’s no secret that gardening is good for the environment. But that doesn’t mean that all gardening techniques are created equal. Some practices are less harmful and more sustainable than others. No-dig gardening is one of those eco-friendly practices that environmentalists love. Adopting thoughtful agricultural techniques on both a wide and small scale is a crucial part of decreasing our negative impact on the Earth.
gardenrant.com
Something funny is going on here. Mum’s the Word.
Primped mums staged next to a rack of antifreeze may seem, to many of you, as appealing as convenient store rotisserie hot dogs, but what’s not to like about nameless mums?. I ignored potted mums for years, but I now love throwaway fall flecks of color. I associate these “McMums” with doorstep pumpkins, warty gourds, Candy Corn, the red and yellow fall foliage of maples, and one very special Gingko. This is the Halloween stage for trick or treaters and the winddown of another growing season.
gardenrant.com
A walk round the garden: business or pleasure?
We were wondering recently, prompted by Susan, about how to manage walking round the garden and simply enjoying it rather than noticing all the things which are wrong and the things which need doing. (See our disasters here and here ) We agreed that generally, major disasters excepted, it depends on us. It depends what we bring, how we feel, what we pay attention to.
Fall's the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now.Before beginning, remove weeds from the area.Next, test your soil’s pH. Test kits are reasonably priced and widely available. Plus, most states have university-affiliated agricultural extension offices that offer low-cost testing services to home gardeners.Each plant species thrives best at a specific pH range. If the reading is outside the target range for a plant, it won’t be...
How To Grow and Care for Pansies
I like to bookend my gardening year with pansies. In early spring, the owner of my local retail greenhouse texts me to lets me know the pansies are beginning to flower and ready for planting. So I drop what I’m doing and head over to buy pansies and violas to start my gardening year. Repeat in the fall!
Gardening Tips for Fall First-Timers
With the cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall is the perfect time to start a garden. If you're a first-time gardener, however, it can be tricky to know where to start. Here are five tips to help you get your garden off to a great start this fall.
Gardening Journeys: Winer Rock Gardening
Marilyn Clark offers tips on creating a beautiful rock garden to enjoy year roundWinter is here. What is a gardener to do? I'm dreaming up plans for next year, hoping to renovate my rock garden. I built it many years ago with very little knowledge, and primarily as a place to put the rocks I dug up trying to plant trees! Since joining the North American Rock Garden Society, I've been exposed to numerous examples, and learned how perfect they are for our Central Oregon Climate. So, what is a rock garden and why are...
thespruce.com
How to Arrange Plants in a Living Room Like a Pro
What's a well-designed living room without some strategically placed plants as part of the mix? Curating a collection of lounge plants can boost your mood and create a relaxing vibe. Even if your collection doesn't amount to a plant room jungle with hundreds of species, it pays to arrange the...
Bees can sense a flower’s electric field—unless fertilizer messes with the buzz
Pollinators, like this bumblebee (Bombus terrestris), can detect all kinds of sensory cues from flowers. Deposit PhotosBumblebees are really good at picking up on cues from flowers, even electrical signals.
