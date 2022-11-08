If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now.Before beginning, remove weeds from the area.Next, test your soil’s pH. Test kits are reasonably priced and widely available. Plus, most states have university-affiliated agricultural extension offices that offer low-cost testing services to home gardeners.Each plant species thrives best at a specific pH range. If the reading is outside the target range for a plant, it won’t be...

9 DAYS AGO