The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
MLB free agency rumors: Phillies could have ace-in-the-hole to land Trea Turner
The Phillies have something no other teams have that could convince Trea Turner to sign with them. Plenty of teams will be vying for Trea Turner’s services this offseason. The free agent shortstop seems to like Los Angeles, but appears to prefer the East coast according to reports from various insiders. It seems like returning to the Dodgers is not out of the cards, but a move East sounds likely.
Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday
Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Cardinals Fans Celebrate An Important Anniversary
Chris Carpenter is remembered as one of the finest pitchers in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander pitched several great games in a Cardinals uniform, with some of the most notable being Game 3 of the 2006 World Series and Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS. Carpenter...
Phillies’ offseason plan for Bryce Harper’s UCL elbow injury
The end of the Philadelphia Phillies’ incredible run means that it’s time for Bryce Harper to heal up. The superstar outfielder had to occupy the designated hitter spot due to a UCL injury. He provided immensely valuable hitting as the Phillies shocked the world. Now, Harper will look...
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto could receive contract extension
Some of the latest free agency buzz surrounding the New York Mets is their reported interest in recent seven-year Met, Michael Conforto. Of course, this comes roughly a year-and-a-half after Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, advised him to turn down a mega $100 million dollar-plus contract extension with the Mets.
RUMOR: How Phillies’ Trea Turner pursuit can benefit from Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes
The Philadelphia Phillies are wasting no time in reloading after their failed World Series run. The reigning NL champions are pursuing one of the biggest names on the market right now: shortstop Trea Turner. While they haven’t been involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, though, that whole free agency dance could still benefit Philly.
How Díaz's record deal with Mets came together
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
Rox push for pitching, pitching and more pitching
Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt has focused on improving his team’s pitching during the General Managers Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Discussions are preliminary, with teams assessing potential trade matches and free agents eligible to sign only with their current teams until Thursday at 3 p.m. MT. But Schmidt is clear about the Rockies’ key need.
Kiermaier bids farewell after Rays decline club option for '23
ST. PETERSBURG -- On Sept. 24, during the penultimate game of the season at Tropicana Field, the Rays paused to recognize Kevin Kiermaier. After a nearly minute-long highlight reel ended with the words “Thank you, KK” splashed across the scoreboard, Kiermaier stepped out of the home dugout and tipped his cap to the cheering fans.
From Judge to Verlander, which free agents will Giants pursue?
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the annual General Managers Meetings underway in Las Vegas, the Giants have entered full roster-building mode, initiating conversations that they hope will lay the groundwork for key free-agent deals this offseason.
Verlander a free agent after opting out of Astros deal
HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Justin Verlander on Thursday declined his $25 million option with the Astros for next season, making him a free agent at age 39. Verlander had a player option for 2023 that triggered when he surpassed 130 innings pitched in the regular season. Verlander, coming off one...
Rangers trade for Odorizzi, send Allard to Braves
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers made their first splash of the offseason -- albeit a small one -- when the club acquired right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from the Braves in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard on Wednesday. Odorizzi exercised his $12.5 million player option before the trade, and the...
