Liberty University’s taekwondo team has one of the largest rosters in its history this season with 37 men and women of all different abilities and belt colors in the mix. “More people means more fighting styles, which means as a team we can prepare better for tournaments,” Flames sophomore black belt Ashton Moger said. “This year it’s exciting. Quite a few people coming in from different martial arts experiences, and even quite a few people coming in with no martial arts experience at all, so it’s been really fun to see peoples’ journeys so far. We’re helping people that are brand new and have never done taekwondo before get to train with national champions. We’re seeing a lot of improvement really fast from people and that’s really encouraging, and I think that’s going to set us up for a really good season.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO