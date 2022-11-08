Read full article on original website
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: NC Central
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Liberty and NC Central will be meeting for the first time despite only being separated by about 120 miles. The Flames are 27-3 all-time at Liberty Arena since the facility opened for the 2020-21 season. • Liberty is 21-9 all-time versus opponents from the...
Liberty News
Liberty Wins 11 Matches on First Day of Final Hidden Dual
The Lady Flames racked up 11 total wins on day one of their final fall event, Liberty Hidden Dual #3, at the Liberty Tennis Complex. Liberty players collected six singles victories on the day, led by 2-0 efforts from Maria Juliana Parra Romero and Esther Lovato. In doubles, five different Lady Flames units picked up victories. The two-day event features Liberty, Marshall, William & Mary, Richmond and UNCG.
Liberty News
Flames fend off Blue Hens, continue series dominance by winning 18th meeting in a row
Liberty University’s No. 4-ranked ACHA Division I men’s hockey team defeated former ESCHL rival Delaware, ranked No. 25, for the 18th consecutive time on Friday night at the LaHaye Ice Center, with a depleted defensive corps anchored by head captain Colin Baird and fellow senior Tom Nagle holding the ranks in a 6-3 triumph.
Liberty News
Lady Flames to Close Fall 2022 Campaign With Liberty Hidden Dual #3
The Liberty Lady Flames tennis team will close its fall 2022 campaign with a home event, Liberty Hidden Dual #3, Saturday and Sunday. The two-day tournament will feature five teams – Liberty, Marshall, William & Mary Richmond and UNCG. This is the Lady Flames’ third and final home hidden dual of the fall. Liberty hosted VCU, Virginia Tech, James Madison and Delaware at Liberty Hidden Dual #2, Oct. 1-2. The Lady Flames welcomed Navy, Campbell and Georgetown for Liberty Hidden Dual #1 in mid-September (Sept. 17-18).
Liberty News
No. 2 Maryland Edges No. 13 Liberty 2-1 in Double OT of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
No. 2 Maryland’s Riley Donnelly scored on a penalty stroke in double overtime, lifting the Terrapins to a 2-1 win over No. 13 Liberty in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship, Friday afternoon. Liberty sees its season end with a 12-8 record. Maryland improves to 18-3 and will move on...
Liberty News
Doan, Kiprotich Earn All-Region Honors as Liberty Men, Women Each Place 9th
Liberty’s Calli Doan (10th in women’s 6K) and Nicholas Kiprotich (16th in men’s 10K) each earned all-region medals at the NCAA Division I Southeast Regional Championships, contested Friday at a soggy E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park. Both the Liberty men’s and women’s squads placed ninth in the final team standings.
Liberty News
Liberty Claims at Least Share of ASUN Regular-Season Title, Sweeps EKU
Liberty avenged one of its two ASUN losses, sweeping Eastern Kentucky (25-22, 26-24, 25-23), Friday at Liberty Arena and clinching at least a share of the ASUN regular season title. Tonight’s match was played before 1,436 fans, the most to see a volleyball match in Liberty Arena history. The...
Liberty News
Lady Flames to Close Out Regular Season with EKU, Bellarmine
6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Eastern Kentucky Live Stats | Live Video. Knights Hall – Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m. – Liberty at Bellarmine Live Stats | Live Video. Liberty has a one-match lead over second-place FGCU and Central Arkansas. One more Liberty win would clinch the ASUN Volleyball Championship No. 1 seed.
Liberty News
No. 19 Alabama Pulls Away in Second Half for Home Victory Over Liberty, Friday Night
No. 19 Alabama led by nine at the break but distanced itself with a strong second half to prevail 95-59 over Liberty at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide improve to 2-0 on the young season following Friday evening’s victory. Liberty (1-1) suffers its first setback of the year. Alabama outscored Liberty 55-28 in the second half.
Liberty News
Flames look to limit penalties, extend winning streak in home series against Blue Hens
Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team rose three rungs to No. 4 in this week’s national rankings, sending Stony Brook plummeting eight spots to No. 18. “It was nice (to get that bump), but we’ve got our work still cut out for us,” Flames Head Coach Kirk Handy said. “We are definitely looking forward to competing this weekend and getting better against another ESCHL team in the Top 25 this week.”
Liberty News
Flames receive commitment from 141-pound Chesapeake prospect Jakob Brown
Jakob Brown, a three-time 138-pound Virginia High School League (VHSL) state qualifier and two-time regional finalist who wrestled at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach before transferring to another Class 6A school, Grassfield High in Chesapeake, Virginia, signed on Wednesday to compete for Liberty University’s men’s wrestling team next fall.
Liberty News
No. 1 Lady Flames show renewed energy, complete sweep at No. 2 Adrian on Keith’s fourth shutout
The morning after waging a dogfight against the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, Liberty University’s ACHA Division I women’s hockey team demonstrated why it is the No. 1-ranked, four-time defending national champion. In Saturday’s rematch with Adrian College at the Arrington Ice Arena, the Lady Flames (12-0) extended their winning streak to 52 games by getting goals from four different players and a fourth consecutive shutout performance by freshman goalie Alex Keith in a 4-0 win.
Liberty News
Berkman Leads Way in Liberty’s 1st Win of 2022-23
Liberty’s Mya Berkman needed only 19 minutes to record her first double-double of 2022-23 (game-high 19 points, game-high 11 rebounds). Her efforts helped the Lady Flames control the paint in their first win of the season, a 69-41 victory over Salem, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. Liberty evens its...
Liberty News
Glover’s hat trick lifts No. 1 Lady Flames over No. 2 Adrian, 6-5, in game with five ties
In a battle between the top two teams in the nation and rematch of the 2018 championship game, Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked, four-time defending ACHA Division I national champion women’s hockey team needed the first hat trick of junior forward Carly Glover’s career — capped by the game-winner with 4:28 remaining in regulation — to pull past No. 2 Adrian (Mich.) College, Friday night at the Arrington Ice Arena.
Liberty News
Taekwondo artists eager to compete on home mats Saturday at Indoor Track Complex
Liberty University’s taekwondo team has one of the largest rosters in its history this season with 37 men and women of all different abilities and belt colors in the mix. “More people means more fighting styles, which means as a team we can prepare better for tournaments,” Flames sophomore black belt Ashton Moger said. “This year it’s exciting. Quite a few people coming in from different martial arts experiences, and even quite a few people coming in with no martial arts experience at all, so it’s been really fun to see peoples’ journeys so far. We’re helping people that are brand new and have never done taekwondo before get to train with national champions. We’re seeing a lot of improvement really fast from people and that’s really encouraging, and I think that’s going to set us up for a really good season.”
Liberty News
Boone to Join Lady Flames
Combo guard Asia Boone has signed a national letter of intent to attend Liberty University for the 2023-24 academic year. Asia Boone (G, 5-9, San Diego, Calif.) Boone is concluding her high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., this year, following two years at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, Calf. (2019-20 and 2020-21) and one at St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Chantilly, Va.
Liberty News
Why You Should Play Disc Golf
I play disc golf for a lot of reasons. I mean, there are TONS of excuses to get out on one of the three disc golf courses at Liberty University. It’s affordable, it’s fun, and it’s a challenging sport to master. It can be relaxing, help you connect with friends and family, and makes a great tool to network with new people. The community is awesome and is made up of really great people. It can help you get fit, it’s easy to learn, and absolutely anyone can play it. Have I persuaded you yet?
Liberty News
Liberty University observes Veterans Day, recognizes November as Military Appreciation Month
Liberty University’s Convocation on Friday morning opened with a Veterans Day salute, giving the student body a chance to honor our nation’s veterans and current service members. During the morning’s video announcements, Director of Liberty’s Center for Chaplaincy Dr. Steven Keith prayed for strength for veterans and those...
Liberty News
The team made school history last year by becoming the first-ever Liberty team to compete in a national championship game.
After securing its second straight BIG EAST title on Sunday, the Liberty Field Hockey team now sets its eyes on the NCAA National Championship as it heads to the first round this weekend. The team made school history last year by becoming the first-ever Liberty team to compete in a...
Liberty News
Church Advancement Week connects students with job opportunities as part of Liberty’s original mission
The Liberty University John W. Rawlings School of Divinity held a Church Advancement Week last month, highlighted by their annual Ministry Fair on Oct. 25 that saw over 1,000 students and over 100 ministry organizations attend. The week sought to reach every department on campus with Liberty founder Dr. Jerry Falwell’s vision of planting churches across America that are Gospel centered and Biblically grounded.
