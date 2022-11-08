ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

This Is How Rihanna Did Her Makeup for the Savage x Fenty Show

Rihanna has been very busy. Two weeks ago, she released her first new song in…a while. She finally gave her eager fans some insight on motherhood and her son, who was born in May, and somehow Rihanna still managed to go all-out for her Savage x Fenty Volume 4 show. The show, which can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video, showed off the newest collection of Rihanna’s lingerie line in the most Rihanna way possible–with dancers, out-of-this-world sets, and a few surprise guest appearances.
Elle

Anya Taylor-Joy Wore a Lace Bralette and Hoop Petticoat to a London Event

Anya Taylor-Joy leaned into Victorian era dressing when she stepped out in a Dior cream lace bralette and matching hoop petticoat for Harper's Bazaar UK's Women Of The Year Awards in London. She wore her platinum hair down in low pigtails and did a dramatic black lined eye and red lip for beauty. It was far from a typical red carpet look, but Tayl0r-Joy made it seem like a natural fit for the event.
Elle

Jennifer Aniston Says She’d 'Love a Relationship' But Has No Interest In Marriage

There isn't a detail about Jennifer Aniston's love life that hasn't been hyper-analysed, speculated over, and reported on over the years; but even then, she continues to believe in love. In a new interview with Allure, the Friends actress addressed whether or not she would ever get married again following...
Elle

Katy Perry Looks Exactly Like Megan Fox With Her Latest Hairstyle

This morning, whilst half asleep and with both hair and sleep in my eyes, my usual mindless social media scrolling routine came to a halt when I saw – what I thought was – a stunning picture of Megan Fox. Alas, after doing a double take, I came to the realisation that it was, in fact, the Hot N Cold singer, Katy Perry. Read: 'We used to be, just like twins, so in sync.'
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Wears Adorable ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace In Sexy White Dress

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez posted a carousel of photos from a charity event poker night, and though her husband Ben Affleck was not technically in the photos, she did honor him with a piece of jewelry. The Marry Me star was wearing a white dress by Halston with a halter neck and a plunging white bodice, paired with a matching fuzzy white coat. She had her hair up in a sleek bun and was wearing drop earrings and a gold pendant.
GEORGIA STATE
Elle

Baby Malti and Nick Jonas Welcome Priyanka Chopra Home in Sweet New Photo She Shared

Priyanka Chopra offered a rare look into one of her family of three's most intimate moments: her welcome back home after her trip to India. Chopra shared a shot of her reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who looks adoringly on at her holding their daughter Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” Chopra captioned her post.
Parade

Chili’s, Ryanair and More Poke Fun at Nick Cannon’s Baby News With Lighthearted Tweets

News of Nick Cannon's most recent baby news has sent the internet buzzing over the last several days. In the last couple of weeks, it was confirmed that the actor's 11th and 12th babies were both on the way—with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon arriving yesterday, Nov. 11, and baby 12 due next month—and brands and Twitter geniuses alike have taken the opportunity to poke some gentle fun at his growing family.
Elle

Rihanna Would Like to Have More Children With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May of this year, but she is supposedly already thinking about expanding their family. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Fenty Founder has “dreamed of being a mom,” and would “love nothing more” than to have more kids with the rapper in the coming years.
Elle

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Private Marriage of Over a Year: ‘He Is Very Supportive’

How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has kept a low-profile over the past couple months while working on Wicked. But Entertainment Tonight managed to get details on an area of her life that Grande herself hasn't spoken much about: her marriage of over a year to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. While Grande will occasionally include photos of Gomez in her Instagram photo carousels, up until now, not even sources close to the two had spoken to outlets about their private dynamic recently.
Elle

Jennifer Aniston Reveals IVF And Fertility Struggles

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she underwent IVF treatment many years ago due ongoing fertility issues and has described the time as being 'really hard'. The 53-year-old has been subjected to pregnancy speculation and scrutinised in the media for decades in relation to motherhood. And now, for the first time ever, the actor has opened up about her difficult journey with trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s.
Elle

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed in Statement Oversized Coats for a Dinner Date

You know it's practically winter when celebs opt for oversized coats even for their Los Angeles outings. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ushered in the mid-fall chill in the most flashy of outerwear while arriving to dinner at Catch Steak last night. Fox wore a monochromatic green ensemble, pairing a fuzzy lime green coat with darker green sweatpants and sneakers. Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a black and white look, pairing a white jacket with all black writing over a black mesh top and patent pants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Irina Shayk Reportedly ‘Loves’ Bradley Cooper and Wants to Get Back Together

How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob. Friendly exes and co-parents Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper aren't fully back to dating yet but are considering it, sources have made clear to People and E! shortly after photos of the two wrapping an arm around each other during a New York City walk came out and sparked reconciliation rumors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Alexandra Daddario Dazzled in an Embroidered Dior Gown at the Guggenheim International Gala

Ever since her star-making turn in the first season of The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario has become one of the fashion world’s most consistent red-carpet dazzlers: Her plunging necklines, sheer beaded fabrics, and fishnet bodices have earned her ample real estate in best-dressed galleries. Now happily a Dior girl, the actress most recently brought her refined taste to the Guggenheim International Gala on Nov. 9.
Elle

Meet the Home Birth Whisperer

Elsa Hosk was used to being photographed. The statuesque Swedish model had appeared in eight annual Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and she’d been a muse for a Rodeo Drive’s worth of luxury fashion brands. On Instagram, she had routinely posted behind-the-scenes snapshots, playful selfies, and scenic vacation dispatches wearing lingerie for her 8 million followers. But late one morning in February 2021, the camera captured Hosk like she’d never been captured before, in the most vulnerable of scenarios: giving birth to her first child, in her own home in Los Angeles. Her nine-pound daughter, Tuulikki, was in a complex position, with her hand and her arm raised above her head and extending into the birth canal. It was a situation that could have sounded alarm bells in the hospital, and might have elicited some form of surgical intervention, like a Cesarean section or an episiotomy. But at home with her doula and midwife, Hosk worked through it with massage and pushing. There were no makeup artists, no posing, no optimization of angles—just raw human exertion. For once, Hosk wasn’t even aware of the camera. “You’re like an animal. It’s brutal,” she tells me. “I was so inside the birth that I didn’t notice her photographing me. You’re just in a different dimension.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy