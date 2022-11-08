Read full article on original website
Elle
This Is How Rihanna Did Her Makeup for the Savage x Fenty Show
Rihanna has been very busy. Two weeks ago, she released her first new song in…a while. She finally gave her eager fans some insight on motherhood and her son, who was born in May, and somehow Rihanna still managed to go all-out for her Savage x Fenty Volume 4 show. The show, which can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video, showed off the newest collection of Rihanna’s lingerie line in the most Rihanna way possible–with dancers, out-of-this-world sets, and a few surprise guest appearances.
Elle
Kylie Jenner Went Out in a Micro Romper and Black Coat in New York City
Kylie Jenner wore one of the shortest rompers of fall today in New York City, pairing a tan sweater romper with a leather coat and black heels by Raf Simons. She accessorized with black round sunglasses and wore her dark hair in a side part. Jenner was in town for...
Elle
Anya Taylor-Joy Wore a Lace Bralette and Hoop Petticoat to a London Event
Anya Taylor-Joy leaned into Victorian era dressing when she stepped out in a Dior cream lace bralette and matching hoop petticoat for Harper's Bazaar UK's Women Of The Year Awards in London. She wore her platinum hair down in low pigtails and did a dramatic black lined eye and red lip for beauty. It was far from a typical red carpet look, but Tayl0r-Joy made it seem like a natural fit for the event.
Elle
Jennifer Aniston Says She’d 'Love a Relationship' But Has No Interest In Marriage
There isn't a detail about Jennifer Aniston's love life that hasn't been hyper-analysed, speculated over, and reported on over the years; but even then, she continues to believe in love. In a new interview with Allure, the Friends actress addressed whether or not she would ever get married again following...
Elle
Katy Perry Looks Exactly Like Megan Fox With Her Latest Hairstyle
This morning, whilst half asleep and with both hair and sleep in my eyes, my usual mindless social media scrolling routine came to a halt when I saw – what I thought was – a stunning picture of Megan Fox. Alas, after doing a double take, I came to the realisation that it was, in fact, the Hot N Cold singer, Katy Perry. Read: 'We used to be, just like twins, so in sync.'
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Wears Adorable ‘Jennifer and Ben’ Necklace In Sexy White Dress
On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez posted a carousel of photos from a charity event poker night, and though her husband Ben Affleck was not technically in the photos, she did honor him with a piece of jewelry. The Marry Me star was wearing a white dress by Halston with a halter neck and a plunging white bodice, paired with a matching fuzzy white coat. She had her hair up in a sleek bun and was wearing drop earrings and a gold pendant.
Elle
Baby Malti and Nick Jonas Welcome Priyanka Chopra Home in Sweet New Photo She Shared
Priyanka Chopra offered a rare look into one of her family of three's most intimate moments: her welcome back home after her trip to India. Chopra shared a shot of her reunited with her husband Nick Jonas, who looks adoringly on at her holding their daughter Malti, who was born in January via surrogate. “Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿,” Chopra captioned her post.
Chili’s, Ryanair and More Poke Fun at Nick Cannon’s Baby News With Lighthearted Tweets
News of Nick Cannon's most recent baby news has sent the internet buzzing over the last several days. In the last couple of weeks, it was confirmed that the actor's 11th and 12th babies were both on the way—with daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon arriving yesterday, Nov. 11, and baby 12 due next month—and brands and Twitter geniuses alike have taken the opportunity to poke some gentle fun at his growing family.
Elle
Rihanna Would Like to Have More Children With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May of this year, but she is supposedly already thinking about expanding their family. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Fenty Founder has “dreamed of being a mom,” and would “love nothing more” than to have more kids with the rapper in the coming years.
Elle
Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Private Marriage of Over a Year: ‘He Is Very Supportive’
How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has kept a low-profile over the past couple months while working on Wicked. But Entertainment Tonight managed to get details on an area of her life that Grande herself hasn't spoken much about: her marriage of over a year to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. While Grande will occasionally include photos of Gomez in her Instagram photo carousels, up until now, not even sources close to the two had spoken to outlets about their private dynamic recently.
Elle
Jennifer Aniston Reveals IVF And Fertility Struggles
Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she underwent IVF treatment many years ago due ongoing fertility issues and has described the time as being 'really hard'. The 53-year-old has been subjected to pregnancy speculation and scrutinised in the media for decades in relation to motherhood. And now, for the first time ever, the actor has opened up about her difficult journey with trying to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s.
Elle
Cut To Size: Meet Ester Manas, The Brand Bringing Size Inclusivity To The Paris Runways
What will it take for fashion to become a more size-inclusive industry, from runway to shop floor? ELLE UK shines a light on the designers, models and advocates reimagining the body in fashion and pushing for a more size-inclusive industry for all. 'Empowering every type of woman' might sound like...
Elle
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed in Statement Oversized Coats for a Dinner Date
You know it's practically winter when celebs opt for oversized coats even for their Los Angeles outings. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ushered in the mid-fall chill in the most flashy of outerwear while arriving to dinner at Catch Steak last night. Fox wore a monochromatic green ensemble, pairing a fuzzy lime green coat with darker green sweatpants and sneakers. Kelly, meanwhile, opted for a black and white look, pairing a white jacket with all black writing over a black mesh top and patent pants.
Elle
Kate Middleton Had A Sweet Exchange With A Little Boy While Visiting Struggling Mothers At Children’s Centre
Kate Middleton met with struggling mothers at a children's centre in Uxbridge, West London on Wednesday, and during her visit shared a sweet exchange with a little boy. During the Princess of Wales' solo trip to Colham Manor Children’s Centre, she delighted onlookers when greeting three-year-old Akeem, who was delighted to meet the royal.
Elle
Jennifer Garner's Favorite $31 Anti-Aging Retinol Eye Cream Is up for Grabs on Amazon Right Now
If you didn't already know, Jennifer Garner is a skincare queen. She's been a Neutrogena brand ambassador for years and still swears by their products. In fact, the 50-year-old recently revealed which eye cream has kept her looking and feeling so radiant—and frequent retinol users are going to love it.
Elle
Irina Shayk Reportedly ‘Loves’ Bradley Cooper and Wants to Get Back Together
How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob How Bradley Cooper Became a Hollywood Heartthrob. Friendly exes and co-parents Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper aren't fully back to dating yet but are considering it, sources have made clear to People and E! shortly after photos of the two wrapping an arm around each other during a New York City walk came out and sparked reconciliation rumors.
Elle
Alexandra Daddario Dazzled in an Embroidered Dior Gown at the Guggenheim International Gala
Ever since her star-making turn in the first season of The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario has become one of the fashion world’s most consistent red-carpet dazzlers: Her plunging necklines, sheer beaded fabrics, and fishnet bodices have earned her ample real estate in best-dressed galleries. Now happily a Dior girl, the actress most recently brought her refined taste to the Guggenheim International Gala on Nov. 9.
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
Elle
Meet the Home Birth Whisperer
Elsa Hosk was used to being photographed. The statuesque Swedish model had appeared in eight annual Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and she’d been a muse for a Rodeo Drive’s worth of luxury fashion brands. On Instagram, she had routinely posted behind-the-scenes snapshots, playful selfies, and scenic vacation dispatches wearing lingerie for her 8 million followers. But late one morning in February 2021, the camera captured Hosk like she’d never been captured before, in the most vulnerable of scenarios: giving birth to her first child, in her own home in Los Angeles. Her nine-pound daughter, Tuulikki, was in a complex position, with her hand and her arm raised above her head and extending into the birth canal. It was a situation that could have sounded alarm bells in the hospital, and might have elicited some form of surgical intervention, like a Cesarean section or an episiotomy. But at home with her doula and midwife, Hosk worked through it with massage and pushing. There were no makeup artists, no posing, no optimization of angles—just raw human exertion. For once, Hosk wasn’t even aware of the camera. “You’re like an animal. It’s brutal,” she tells me. “I was so inside the birth that I didn’t notice her photographing me. You’re just in a different dimension.”
