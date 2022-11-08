ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Mount Paran Christian School celebrates veterans

A student of Mount Paran Christian School holds the banner of the U.S. Marines at the school's Veterans Day Chapel this Tuesday.   Brian McKeithan

KENNESAW — The students and faculty of Mount Paran Christian School welcomed veterans into the school gym for their annual Veterans Day Chapel.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire school attended the event, from pre-K to the high school's senior class. The elementary school students, sitting cross legged on the floor, waved tiny American flags.

The ceremony was also attended by veterans, all of them family of the students.

Jean Ann Murphy, the assistant director of Christian Life at Mount Paran and one of the event's organizers, said the program gives students the opportunity to honor their family members who have served in the military.

"I think it gives them a day to be patriotic," Murphy said.

The keynote speaker was Rob Swartwood, a lawyer from Marietta and retired Army captain with two Bronze Star medals for combat leadership.

Swartwood told the story of his first visit to the U.S. Military Academy at age 8. He said he knew he would be back one day.

Years later, Swartwood graduated from West Point after meeting the woman who would become his wife there.

Swartwood spoke about war and faith.

"Wars of ideology are wars of the heart and mind and they exist everywhere where Jesus does not rule or reign," Swartwood said.

Swartwood referenced the Garden of Eden, to say that Satan, not humans on the other side of a battlefield, is the real enemy.

He added that the war for love, and against evil, is being waged in Cobb County. Students, he said, can take part in this war, by loving people as Christian.

"It's easy as Americans to think that we're supposed to do something to respond when somebody hurts us, and while that's good foreign policy, that's not what Jesus taught," Swartwood said.

"Love may be the hardest thing we'll ever do, but it will also be the most life-giving choice you'll ever make."

After Swartwood spoke, the school played a video honoring more than 150 veteran family members of Mount Paran students.

