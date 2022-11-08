Game Details: Sunday, November 13, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer looks to claim its second ACC Championship crown in program history on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon against the No. 8 seed Clemson. The ACC Championship Final will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase here. Admission is free for youth ages under 18 and students of ACC institutions (with a valid student ID). General admission tickets are $10.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO