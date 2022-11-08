Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Orange Newcomers: Mounir Hima
It's a new-look Syracuse men's basketball team heading in Jim Boeheim's 47th season leading the Orange. With six freshmen joining a core of veterans and a transfer, there is new athleticism and energy around the program. In this series we get to know some of these new faces. In this...
cuse.com
Noles Defeat Orange In Home Finale
Syracuse (6-4, 3-3 ACC) lost to #25 Florida State (7-3, 5-3 ACC), 38-3, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night, in what was the final home game of the 2022 season. The Orange offense struggled to get things going for much of the game. Florida State out-gained 'Cuse 420 to 160 in the loss.
cuse.com
Orange Ready for Dome Finale
Florida State Links: News | Roster | Schedule | Notes. • Syracuse plays its final home game of the 2022 campaign Saturday when it hosts Florida State. • The game will air on ACC Network with Dave O'Brien '86 (PxP), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (reporter) on the call. It marks the fourth game this season that a 'Cuse alum has been part of the broadcast team.
cuse.com
'Cuse Battles at #15 Princeton
Syracuse battled #15 Princeton in a 1-0 loss on Saturday at the Hobey Baker Memorial Ice Rink. Orange (5-9-1 overall, 4-0 CHA) goaltender Arielle DeSmet had 31 saves, including a point-blank stop on a Princeton (3-3, 1-3 ECAC) breakaway with 1:26 left in the second period that held the Princeton lead to one.
cuse.com
#3 Syracuse and #18 Clemson Meet In ACC Championship Final
Game Details: Sunday, November 13, Cary, N.C., 12 p.m. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 2 seed Syracuse men's soccer looks to claim its second ACC Championship crown in program history on Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon against the No. 8 seed Clemson. The ACC Championship Final will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Tickets are available for purchase here. Admission is free for youth ages under 18 and students of ACC institutions (with a valid student ID). General admission tickets are $10.
cuse.com
Orange Lose to #7 Panthers
Syracuse volleyball (11-14, 7-8 ACC) was defeated by #7 Pitt (25-2, 15-0 ACC), 3-0, inside Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on Friday evening. The panthers captured all three sets, 25-14, 25-18, and 25-15. Syracuse led Pitt in the blocking game tonight, 5-3. Graduate middle blockerBre Walp locked in three, while junior right-side hitter Naomi Franco and redshirt freshman Raina Hughes collected two each.
cuse.com
No. 8 Syracuse Rallies Past No. 7 Princeton to Reach Quarters
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Down by a goal twice in the first half, the No. 8 Syracuse University women's field hockey team knocked off No. 7 Princeton 5-2 Friday afternoon at a rain-soaked Field Hockey and Women Field Hockey Complex. Syracuse (16-5) tied the game at 1-1 and 2-2...
cuse.com
Both Orange Cross Country Squads Heading to the NCAA Championship
The Orange is headed to Stillwater! Both the men's and women's Syracuse University cross country teams earned automatic qualifying spots to next week's NCAA Cross Country Championships after strong performances at the NCAA Northeast Regional on Friday. Syracuse's men's team won the team title and the top automatic spot for...
cuse.com
NCAA Northeast Regional is Friday
Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, N.Y. Start times: Women – 11 a.m. | Men – 12 p.m. NCAA Championship berths are on the line on Friday in the Bronx. Both the men's and women's teams are looking to wrap up automatic qualifying spots to next week's NCAA Championship meet. To do so, they'd need to finish in the top-two of their race.
