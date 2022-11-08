Read full article on original website
Related
Road to Stargirl Cancellation Was a 'Roller Coaster,' Says Brec Bassinger
Waiting to get the very final word on DC’s Stargirl‘s ultimately sad, sad fate was an “emotional roller coaster,” says series lead Brec Bassinger. The news that the superhero team-up series’ current season would be its last came on Oct. 31, less than a week after it was announced that The CW’s Nancy Drew will be entering its final season in 2023 (as will The Flash and Riverdale). Earlier this month, the Nexstar group took control of The CW, resulting in the exit of longtime CEO Mark Pedowitz and many other changes as the network steers toward targeting an older audience. “The news about Stargirl had kind of...
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer Features Keanu Reeves Taking the Fight to the High Table
A new John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer (you can watch it here) has been released and it shows Keanu Reeves taking out countless enemies in a spectacular way only he can on his way to defeat the High Table once and for all. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released...
'Wakanda Forever' Shocks Audiences With the Unexpected Death of [SPOILER]
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At last, acclaimed writer-director Ryan Coogler invites audiences back to the kingdom of Wakanda; however, things are much different this time around. In the highly anticipated superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the fictional country fight to defend their nation from intruding forces in the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) sudden death.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Dave Bautista Says Daniel Craig Wasn’t “The Happiest Person” As James Bond On ‘Spectre’ Compared To ‘Glass Onion’
Dave Bautista was able to see a different side of Daniel Craig while working on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than when they filmed 2015’s Spectre. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is reflecting on how he perceived Craig in the James Bond role versus his role as Benoit Blanc. “He was really put through it on Bond,” Bautista told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.” Bautista said that Craig “was just so much...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX
EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
Ryan Gosling Once Asked 'The Notebook' Director To Replace Rachel McAdams
We may not have seen the iconic duo of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in our favorite love story, The Notebook, thanks to director Nick Cassavetes, who made a shocking revelation in an interview with the VH1 in 2007. The stars had major issues getting along with each other that...
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds Is Now Officially a “Lord,” Thanks to His Old Friend Nathan Fillion
If there is one thing that Ryan Reynolds does well—no, it is not comedy—it is donning too many hats. Although the man’s main profession remains acting, he has found immense success as an entrepreneur. He founded his own digital marketing company Maximum Effort, owns an alcohol brand...
murphysmultiverse.com
New Report May Have Revealed the Main Villain of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
With filming on the Marvel Studios D+ streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos set to kick off over the next couple of months, news on the project has been rapidly accumulating. Joe Locke has seemingly been cast in the role of Billy Kaplan and Aubrey Plaza has also joined the project as one of a group of female supporting characters, likely witches of the titular coven. Now, new info from the Illuminerdi may have revealed the villain of the piece.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Eyeing January 2024 Production Start
Marvel Studios is pushing forward on its next phase of films yet they are also preparing to start work on the final phase of the Multiverse Saga. Set for November 2024, Marvel Studios is ready to introduce its take on the iconic First Family of Marvel, the Fantastic Four. Initially, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to tackle the adaptation but passed on the project for a new Star Wars series. In his place, WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman took over directing duties with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer penning the script for their take on the Fantastic Four.
Here's When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Likely Be Available to Stream on Disney+
The Black Panther sequel marks the end of the MCU's Phase 4 The MCU's Phase 4 has officially come to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Released on Nov. 11, the Black Panther sequel follows the Wakandans as they cope with the death of their beloved leader King T'Challa, aka Black Panther. Not only is the film an emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer, but it also marks the beginning of...
murphysmultiverse.com
Lewis Tan Teases Insane ‘Mortal Kombat 2’
New Line’s Mortal Kombat reboot was a hidden gem in 2021, releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max during a time when the future of the theatrical experience was very much in doubt. Although fans found some of the changes to the lore controversial, the movie was a success with audiences, finding enough financial gain for Warner Bros., New Line’s parent company, to greenlight a sequel. Since its announcement, however, very little has been revealed about the status of Mortal Kombat 2 or its plot details.
murphysmultiverse.com
David Leitch’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Adds ‘Ted Lasso’ Star
David Leitch has been quite busy making a name for himself with various projects ever since his work on 2014’s John Wick. He went on to tackle Atomic Blonde, and entered the world of blockbusters with Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw before his recent release with Bullet Train. He’s also been quite busy as a second unit director on various productions, which includes Captain Ameria: Civil War, The Wolverine, and many more. Now, he’s already eyeing his next project with The Fall Guy, an adaptation of an iconic 1980s TV series with a new twist.
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came to theaters on Friday, bringing us back to the technologically advanced African nation as its people grieve the loss of King T'Challa. It's the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the sequel to 2018 megahit Black Panther, and includes the most touching post-credit scene you can imagine.
Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She’s Game For Sequels To ‘Freaky Friday’ & ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is talking about if she’s down to make sequels to some of her past film hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. While promoting her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the host asked the actor about being in the potential sequels. The question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday. Lohan acknowledged that Curtis had reached out to her about the sequel while she was on the set of her holiday movie. “I was on set filming at the time...
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
A messy blockbuster that faced whitewashing backlash leaves no streaming stone unturned
Hollywood has finally been making a concerted effort to increase representation and diversity across the board, but the age-old issue reared its head before, during, and after David Leitch’s blockbuster Bullet Train rolled into theaters this summer. Adapted from the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka, it didn’t take...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Adds Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind
Two more have joined the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+. Deadline has reported that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (SyFy’s Chucky) are the latest to join the series. Tamada will play Emiko, a local teen from Henson who is a member of the...
Comments / 0