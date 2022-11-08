Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Indiana Jones Streaming Series to Feature a Previously Unseen Character
As Harrison Ford prepares to say goodbye to Doctor Henry Jones Jr., the iconic character he’s played multiple times since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, Lucasfilm is reportedly working with Disney Plus to create a streaming series set within his world of archaeological wonder. The show is in the earliest stages of development, with no creatives yet attached, but a new rumor might indicate the direction in which the show is headed and it’s rather surprising.
murphysmultiverse.com
Lewis Tan Teases Insane ‘Mortal Kombat 2’
New Line’s Mortal Kombat reboot was a hidden gem in 2021, releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max during a time when the future of the theatrical experience was very much in doubt. Although fans found some of the changes to the lore controversial, the movie was a success with audiences, finding enough financial gain for Warner Bros., New Line’s parent company, to greenlight a sequel. Since its announcement, however, very little has been revealed about the status of Mortal Kombat 2 or its plot details.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Eyeing January 2024 Production Start
Marvel Studios is pushing forward on its next phase of films yet they are also preparing to start work on the final phase of the Multiverse Saga. Set for November 2024, Marvel Studios is ready to introduce its take on the iconic First Family of Marvel, the Fantastic Four. Initially, Spider-Man director Jon Watts was set to tackle the adaptation but passed on the project for a new Star Wars series. In his place, WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman took over directing duties with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer penning the script for their take on the Fantastic Four.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Report May Have Revealed the Main Villain of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
With filming on the Marvel Studios D+ streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos set to kick off over the next couple of months, news on the project has been rapidly accumulating. Joe Locke has seemingly been cast in the role of Billy Kaplan and Aubrey Plaza has also joined the project as one of a group of female supporting characters, likely witches of the titular coven. Now, new info from the Illuminerdi may have revealed the villain of the piece.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pulls in 10th Highest Opening Day at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is pulling in some strong numbers domestically, as it has now reached $84M in its Friday opening, which includes the $28M from Thursday previews. That would put it on a course to potentially pull in around $184M domestically over the weekend but Veteran’s Day is making an exact calculation somewhat difficult. It does seem hard to say if it’ll pass the first Black Panther‘s opening of $202M, it should not be downplayed how big this opening is considering a November release.
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Aneka, Midnight Angel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally graced movie screens, and so have the faces of quite a few new characters. The world has been abuzz over the Marvel Cinematic Universe introductions of Namor and Riri Williams, but those are not the only names making their live-action debuts in the film. One of the overshadowed additions is the latest member of the Dora Milaje – Michaela Coel’s Aneka. The character has a unique role in the film, as an important part of Wakanda’s storied history and ever-evolving future. Of course, no movie adaptation can be exactly like the source material, and as such, Murphy’s Multiverse has an urgent job to do. It has become the site’s duty to lay down Aneka’s role in both the comics and the MCU and to play a game of compare and contrast for readers to sift through and enjoy.
murphysmultiverse.com
Aubrey Plaza Reveals Why She Joined ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
There was quite some surprise when it was revealed that Aubrey Plaza was joining the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos Disney+ series. She’s been a long-time hopeful to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and many assumed she’d take on a much larger role in one of the film projects. Surprisingly, she found the role perfect for her in the WandaVision spinoff, and it seems her reasoning is quite simple: she wants to work with Kathryn Hahn.
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Riri Williams, Ironheart
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way to theaters, and it’s brought a few fresh faces with it. Among the multiple newcomers is Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams, perhaps better known to comic fans as the invincible Ironheart. A genius student attending MIT, Williams plays a pivotal role in Wakanda Forever and is actively set up as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. While the live-action portrayal of Ironheart is surprisingly faithful to the source material, it’s not always entirely accurate, and as such, it becomes the duty of Murphy’s Multiverse to break everything down and clear up what comes from the comics and what does not. Keep in mind, it’s not inherently bad to make changes to a character, but it is fun to compare and contrast.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Studio Ghibli Tweet Teases Grogu’s Unannounced ‘Star Wars’ Special
When Studio Ghibli shared a rather subtle clue that they are working on a project with Lucasfilm, it led to many questions about what exactly that project might end up being. They haven’t shared an official statement and neither has Disney, but a new tweet has finally surfaced offering more teases of what’s to come. This new image seemingly includes legendary director Hayao Miyazaki in the blurred background with a focus on a familiar face from modern Star Wars adaptations, Grogu.
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Namora, the Sea Queen
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and when audiences get their chance, they’ll also meet all the new characters introduced within it. While much of the discussion surrounding the film has been focused on Namor and Riri Williams, there are also a handful of other Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts quietly included in the highly-anticipated sequel. Among the less-talked-about is Mabel Cadena‘s Namora, the cousin of Tenoch Huerta‘s undersea monarch and a character with rich history in Marvel’s comics. Of course, Namora doesn’t get quite as much time to shine onscreen as her more-popular relative, but she does manage to leave a mark worth exploring. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse will handle the duties of dissecting her origins from some of America’s earliest funny pages and comparing them to what fans see in Wakanda Forever. It’s humble work, but somebody has to do it.
murphysmultiverse.com
David Leitch’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Adds ‘Ted Lasso’ Star
David Leitch has been quite busy making a name for himself with various projects ever since his work on 2014’s John Wick. He went on to tackle Atomic Blonde, and entered the world of blockbusters with Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw before his recent release with Bullet Train. He’s also been quite busy as a second unit director on various productions, which includes Captain Ameria: Civil War, The Wolverine, and many more. Now, he’s already eyeing his next project with The Fall Guy, an adaptation of an iconic 1980s TV series with a new twist.
murphysmultiverse.com
EXCLUSIVE: Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Replacing an Iconic Character from the Animated Original
Disney is all about live-action remakes these days and they’ve eyed pretty much any of their iconic animated films to get the treatment. Among them is the iconic Lilo and Stitch, which is set to be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp based on a script from Chris Kekianiokalani Bright, which once again explores the story of a young girl named Lilo who ends up with a rather different kind of pet who she names Stitch. While the film will follow the story of the original, we can exclusively share a few details of two original characters being added to the story.
murphysmultiverse.com
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Outpacing the Original at the Box Office After Thursday Night Previews
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever drew nearer, box office estimates for the film continued to rise. Most projections have the film pulling in between $175-185M domestically over the opening weekend, but last night’s previews may indicate those numbers are a bit on the low side. According to a trade report, the sequel opened with a massive $28M Thursday, good for 15th all-time at the box office.
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Attuma, Breaker of Oceans
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and so are a handful of new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highly-anticipated sequel has been praised for it’s introductions of characters like Namor, the King of Talokan, and Riri Williams, the future Ironheart. Yet, those aren’t the only two names making their first live-action appearance in the film. Another, perhaps lesser-known, face being added to the fold is Alex Livinalli‘s Attuma, the muscle behind the Talokanil’s fearsome army and one of Namor’s highest-ranking allies. Oddly enough, however, Attuma’s movie depiction is radically different from his time as the Sub-Mariner’s arch-nemesis in Marvel’s comics. As such, it becomes the duty of Murphy’s Multiverse to break down both versions of the character and present all of the information in one convenient location.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Breaks Marvel Studios’ B CinemaScore Streak
Marvel Studios has been doing quite well at the box office, but still faced some hurdles in its more experimental phase. Phase 4 has seen quite a few more distinct projects than in the past, which also meant that fan reception wasn’t always on board. Since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios’ productions have been getting B CinemaScores rather than the usual A they’ve built up over the years. Eternals being the lowest they’ve had in a long time with a B while Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended up with a B+ score.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Adds Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind
Two more have joined the cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+. Deadline has reported that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (SyFy’s Chucky) are the latest to join the series. Tamada will play Emiko, a local teen from Henson who is a member of the...
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Kicks Off Overseas with $10M+ on First Day
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here to save the box office. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Black Panther began hitting theaters today, and current estimates have the film opening to $10 million overseas. For those curious about where that places the sequel regarding other superhero flicks, that’s well ahead of Black Adam (225%) and The Batman (45%). It is, however, lower than the original Black Panther by 27% and Thor: Love and Thunder by 31%. The original Black Panther, of course, was pre-pandemic and Love and Thunder had the summer box office working in its favor.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Charlayne Woodard is [SPOILER] in ‘Secret Invasion’
With 2023 will come the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this new wave of Marvel Studios projects will begin with the Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Based on the modern classic comic event, the show will look to further expand the world of Skrulls as they make their presence known on Earth. As well, Secret Invasion is seemingly primed to be a deep dive into Samuel L. Jackson’s character of Nick Fury (much like the previous shows from Marvel Studios have been for others). And with a new casting rumor, audiences might now have a better idea of what to expect from the character study of Fury. The latest word is that actress Charlayne Woodard is going to be playing Priscilla, an agent and, more importantly, Nick Fury’s wife.
Comments / 0