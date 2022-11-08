Read full article on original website
Control of US Congress Remains Undecided Following Midterm Vote
Washington — Republicans edged closer to control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, but the outcome of two Senate races in the western states of Arizona and Nevada remained uncertain, leaving control of the upper chamber in limbo two days after voting in nationwide congressional races. Republicans...
US Judge in Texas Strikes Down Biden Loan-forgiveness Plan
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Why Does US Ballot Counting Take So Long?
Washington — The balance of power in the U.S. Congress following Tuesday's midterm elections is still up in the air, with several key races yet to be called some 48 hours after many polls closed. A cliffhanger-style multiday wait for results is far from unusual in the United States,...
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference
U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
Biden to Tout US Climate Legislation at COP27 Summit
President Joe Biden is headed to Egypt for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where he will discuss US climate crisis strategies. But environmental campaigners say wealthy nations need to focus on meeting their $100 billion pledge to cover climate change losses. Anita Powell reports.
Biden Tells Climate Conference 'Life of the Planet Is at Stake'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday told the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, that the global climate crisis "is about the very life of the planet" and that the United States is "putting its money where its mouth is" to address it. In his speech to the world...
Hundreds of Iranians Protest in the Country's Southeast
Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan Friday to mark the September 30 crackdown known as "Bloody Friday." Videos sent to VOA's Persian Service showed demonstrators marching in the provincial capital, Zahedan. Videos also showed demonstrators in the city of Khash chanting slogans such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," referencing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Many Europeans Blame Belarusians for War in Ukraine
Throughout the war in Ukraine, the nation of Belarus, under the authoritarian rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, has acted as a Russian ally. That relationship has led to problems for many Belarusians outside of the country. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Videographer: Sandzhar Khamidov.
Taiwan's Foreign Minister: Biden-Xi Meeting Conducive to Taiwan Strait Stability
State Department — Taiwan said open lines of communication would reduce the risks of miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait as U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are prepared to have their first in-person meeting since taking office, on the margins of next week’s G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Putin Not Attending G20 Bali Summit
PHNOM PENH — Indonesia, host of the G-20 summit has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the gathering of the world’s twenty largest economies in person, which starts on November 15 in Bali. Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jodi Mahardi,...
Documentary Shows War in Ukraine Through Eyes of Mariupol Survivors
"Mariupol. Unlost Hope" is a new documentary focusing on the war in Ukraine. It premiered in the U.S. in early November and shows the war through the eyes of ordinary people who managed to survive. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Max Avloshenko, Dmitrii Vershinin, Vladimir Badikov.
Biden to Meet ASEAN Leaders Amid China Rivalry, Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China and Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
UN General Assembly Tells Taliban to Reverse Restrictive Policies on Women, Girls
The United Nations General Assembly called on Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities Thursday to reverse their policies and practices restricting the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Afghan women and girls. “Afghanistan is now the only state in the world that would deny girls their full right to education,” General Assembly...
Noose Found at Obama Presidential Center Construction Site
Construction at the site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago came to a temporary halt Thursday following the discovery of a noose at the location. Lakeside Alliance, a construction team of Black-owned companies building the center, reported the finding to Chicago police. A noose is a symbol of the...
US Warns of Daunting Consequences if Ukraine Grain Deal Not Renewed
State Department — The United States is working to ensure that U.S. sanctions are not impeding the flow of Russian food and fertilizer to developing countries during talks to renew a U.N.-brokered deal on food shipments from Ukraine that will expire Nov. 19. In an interview this week, the...
US Confident in Integrity of Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON — A day after the polls closed for the United States' midterm elections, the government agency charged with leading election security efforts expressed confidence that every vote cast was being counted accurately. "We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or...
Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'
As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
In China, German Embassy Uses Social Media to Promote Free Speech, Democracy
WASHINGTON — China watchers are applauding the German embassy in Beijing for a subtle dig on social media that drew attention to China’s strict control over political messaging in the days before a high-profile visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Oct. 11, Patricia Flor, the first woman...
UN Weekly Roundup: November 5-11, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. On Sunday, the Paris Climate Agreement review conference, known as COP27, got underway. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered the sobering warning that “we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.” He said that climate chaos could soon be irreversible if the international community does not hit the target of keeping Earth’s temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century and reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
US Extends Protected Status to Mid-2024 for 6 Nationalities
SAN SALVADOR, el salvador — The United States has notified El Salvador that the temporary protected status of its citizens and those of five other countries will be extended through June 30, 2024, Salvadoran Ambassador to the United States Milena Mayorga said Thursday. The other countries are Haiti, Nicaragua,...
