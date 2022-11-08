Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voice of America
US Senate Race Tightens in Nevada; More Results Expected in Arizona
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate was still undetermined late Friday, but incumbent Senator Mark Kelly’s win in Arizona tied the Republican and Democratic wins with 49 seats each. Election officials in the Western state of Nevada said the race there tightened late Friday in favor of...
Voice of America
Historic Drought Causing Mississippi River to Dry Up
Washington — The serious drought in much of the United States over the past several months is having an impact on the Mississippi River, the second-longest river in the country after the Missouri River. The Mississippi’s water levels fell so low in some places that they surpassed records set...
Voice of America
Rains From Nicole Douse Eastern US From Georgia to Canadian Border
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Florida — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As Nicole's leftovers pushed northward,...
Voice of America
Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida as Rare November Hurricane
U.S. forecasters say Hurricane Nicole came ashore on the east coast of Florida early Thursday, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and a dangerous storm surge to a state still recovering six weeks after the devastation from Hurricane Ian. In its latest report, the Miami-based National Hurricane center reports Nicole –...
Voice of America
US Judge in Texas Strikes Down Biden Loan-forgiveness Plan
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Voice of America
Search for Minerals Increases Interest in Deep-Sea Mining
The mining industry is pushing to explore more of the world’s deep oceans to find metals and minerals used for electric vehicles and other technologies. But some scientists are worried that deep sea mining will damage the environment and the biological systems important to the atmosphere. Scientists, lawyers and...
Voice of America
High Turnout, Especially Among Young Voters, Tips Key Races
New orleans — High schooler Benjamin Williams wasn’t sure what to expect as he approached his polling station in Oswego, Illinois. Like more than 8 million other young Americans, this was the first election in which Williams was eligible to vote. “I was nervous, but I was also...
